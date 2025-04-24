Donald Trump publicly criticized Vladimir Putin for the recent attacks on Kyiv, urging him to stop and emphasizing the need for a peace agreement.

In a rare display of criticism, US President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the ongoing attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. Trump's remarks came after a devastating barrage of missiles and drones struck Kyiv, resulting in at least nine fatalities and over 70 injuries.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express frustration with the escalating conflict, stating, "I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!" He emphasized the urgency of a peace agreement, citing the staggering toll of 5,000 soldiers dying weekly.

Trump's criticism reflects growing impatience with the stalled US-led effort to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. The US President recently lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the conflict by refusing to surrender Crimea to Russia.

Zelenskyy has consistently maintained that recognizing occupied territory as Russian is a non-negotiable red line for Ukraine. He noted that Ukraine had agreed to a US ceasefire proposal 44 days prior, only to be met with continued Russian aggression.

Later today, Trump is scheduled to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss the Ukraine conflict, US tariffs, and other pressing issues. As a NATO member and strong supporter of Ukraine, Norway's perspective is crucial, particularly given its 123-mile border with Russia.