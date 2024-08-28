Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major 911 outage hits US cities, California, Texas, Ohio, Florida among worst affected

    A major 911 outage was reported on Tuesday night in a number of American cities, with Ohio, Texas, Florida and Georgia among the hardest hit. The issue was, however, resolved by the next morning.

    Major 911 outage hits US cities, California, Texas, Ohio, Florida among worst affected
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    A major 911 outage affected several US cities, including California, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Florida, and Georgia on Tuesday night. The disruption was first reported around 8:18 pm ET, with DownDetector, a website that monitors service interruptions, noting a surge in outage alerts. By 9:41 pm ET, nearly 400 reports of problems with 911 had been logged, according to a report by Times of India.

    The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, and the full scope of the issue is still unknown. However, by Wednesday morning, the situation appeared to be under control, or resolved as DownDetector received fewer than 25 reports of ongoing problems.

    AT&T, which has been identified as the source of the disruption, informed FOX5, "We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network. Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue."

    The company also confirmed that FirstNet customers were not affected by the outage.

    What to do in case of emergency assistance during 911 outage?

    In case of a 911 outage, individuals needing emergency assistance should consider alternative methods for help. This includes using direct phone numbers for local police, fire departments, or medical services. In some areas, texting 911 or using social media to contact authorities might also be viable options.

    Residents can also monitor updates from local authorities and emergency services for further guidance.

