NASA astronaut Donald Pettit shared stunning nighttime image of Maha Kumbh 2025 from the International Space Station. The photograph shows the brightly illuminated temporary city in Prayagraj, captured from 400 kilometers above Earth.

The grandeur of Maha Kumbh 2025 has received an extraordinary perspective from space, after NASA astronaut Donald Pettit shared stunning nighttime image of the massive religious gathering from the International Space Station (ISS). The photograph shows Prayagraj illuminated by countless lights, offering a striking view of the vast Kumbh Mela from around 400 kilometres above Earth.

Pettit, known for his interest in astrophotography, shared the image on X and highlighted the enormous scale of the spiritual gathering. He wrote: "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit."

The image captures the brightly lit temporary tent city, roads and pathways around the sacred Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers are believed to meet. Seen from orbit, the extensive network of lights creates a remarkable pattern across the landscape and underlines the sheer scale of the event.

Check the viral post here:

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The photograph quickly attracted attention online, with social media users expressing amazement at seeing the world's largest human gathering from such a unique vantage point. One user wrote, "That reminds me of being a star in space and having other stars gather with me until we create a supernova and result in a new universe being formed." Another described the image as showcasing the "immense scale of this religious pilgrimage" from the ISS.

Another reaction said, "There are literally millions of people in this photo, for an event that has not happened in 144 years. Taken from the ISS for the first time in history. Remarkable."

The space photograph provides a visually powerful reminder of the enormous scale of Maha Kumbh 2025, which brought millions of devotees to Prayagraj for the spiritual gathering. However, it is important to distinguish Pettit's verified ISS photograph from viral images incorrectly attributed to astronaut Sunita Williams. Fact-checkers confirmed that Pettit's image was the one shared from the ISS, while some other viral Kumbh images had been misattributed.

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