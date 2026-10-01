Concerns over civilian deaths, arrests, and use of force in PoJK were raised at the UNHRC session in Geneva. Activist Habib ur Rehman cited 131 deaths during protests and urged international bodies to investigate the human rights violations.

Concerns over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including reported civilian deaths, arrests, alleged excessive use of force and restrictions on communications, were raised during the ongoing 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. The issue has also been highlighted by Habib ur Rehman, Secretary, International Affairs of the Jammu Kashmir People’s National Party, who is in Geneva amid the ongoing UNHRC session.

Speaking about the situation, Rehman said, “Today, I am here in Geneva, where I am meeting and holding discussions with various people. We are discussing the situation in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan, including the unrest, killings, and deaths taking place there.”

Details of Protests and Alleged Crackdown

He said the protests had continued for more than 100 days and were linked to demands concerning utility bills, education, healthcare, infrastructure and governance. “There is a civil rights movement on these issues. The Pakistan authorities, along with the local authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, have used force against young protesters, beaten them, sent them to jail, imposed travel bans on them, and cancelled their identity cards,” Rehman alleged. He further claimed that schools and colleges had been closed and that Rawalakot had effectively remained under siege.

Figures on Alleged Killings

Rehman also raised allegations concerning the reported death toll during the unrest. “At present, according to the figures we have, 131 people, including young people and children aged 16 and 17, have been killed. Of these, 89 deaths have been confirmed and officially declared,” he said. He further alleged that “the bodies of 15 deceased individuals are in the custody of Pakistani security forces and have not been handed over to their relatives.”

Plea for International Action

Rehman said international organisations should now play a greater role in examining the allegations.All the international organisations, whether it is the United Nations or other major international institutions, we expect them to listen to our concerns and play their role in addressing killings, human rights violations and the protection of people's lives,” he said.

He added that the issue had received attention from international organisations and media, saying, “Even a representative of the United Nations Human Rights Council issued a video message expressing concern. Amnesty International, international media and several other organisations have also raised concerns.” The developments come as the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain a subject of discussion at international human-rights forums. (ANI)