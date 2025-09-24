French President Emmanuel Macron warned at the UNGA against a "survival of the fittest" approach in global relations, defending international cooperation and supporting Ukraine and Palestine amid rising geopolitical tensions.

United Nations: French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday against allowing an approach of "survival of the fittest" to take hold in international relations as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

Macron also mounted a defense of the current international order after President Donald Trump savaged the United Nations in a speech to the organization's General Assembly.

"That is the major risk of our time... a risk of seeing the survival of the fittest. It is the risk of seeing the selfishness of a few prevail," he said.

"The world's complexity is not a reason to throw in the towel on our principles and our ambitions. To a certain extent, ours is a moment of paradox. We need more than ever before to restore the spirit of cooperation that prevailed 80 years ago."

He said that the UN's "harshest critics are also those that want to change the rule of the game, because they want to exert domination."

In his speech, Macron also justified his diplomatic efforts in support of Ukraine and his recognition of a Palestinian state, which he announced Monday from the same podium.

"It's because there is this refusal of double standards that France will stand side by side with Ukraine, as we do for peace in the Middle East," he said.

Macron reserved praise for Trump after the US leader's apparent shift on Ukraine, suggesting for the first time he thought Kyiv could not only recapture its original territory -- but possibly go further.

"I welcome the fact that the president of the USA believes in Ukraine's ability," Macron said.

