The French Navy, on President Macron's orders, intercepted a 'ghost fleet' vessel, the Deyna, in the Mediterranean. Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to Ukraine, calling such ships 'war profiteers' funding Russia's war effort.

France Intercepts 'Ghost Fleet' Vessel

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced that the French Navy intercepted a vessel identified as part of a "ghost fleet" in the Mediterranean, reiterating France's commitment to upholding international maritime law and supporting Ukraine. In a post on X, the French President detailed the morning's operation, stating, "We are staying the course. The French Navy boarded this morning in the Mediterranean a new vessel from the ghost fleet, the Deyna." Nous gardons le cap. La Marine française a arraisonné ce matin en Méditerranée un nouveau bateau de la flotte fantôme, le Deyna. La guerre en Iran ne détournera pas la France du soutien à l’Ukraine où la guerre d’agression de la Russie se poursuit.… pic.twitter.com/ZylRHZ8zHw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 20, 2026

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The interception of the vessel, the Deyna, comes at a time of heightened global tension. Highlighting the broader geopolitical context, President Macron emphasised that despite emerging conflicts elsewhere, France's primary foreign policy objectives remain unchanged. "The war in Iran will not divert France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia's war of aggression continues," Macron noted in his post.

Condemning the activities of such vessels, which are often used to bypass global trade restrictions, the French leader described these ships as "war profiteers" that directly contribute to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. "These boats that circumvent international sanctions and violate the law of the sea are war profiteers. They seek to rake in profits and fund the Russian war effort. We will not let that happen," the President added.

International Cooperation and Russian Response

In line with these statements, the French military confirmed that the interception was a coordinated effort involving international partners, specifically the UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters, which provided monitoring of the vessel. This enforcement action arrives amid a series of international sanctions targeting Moscow following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Pattern of Enforcement

While Russia did not provide an immediate response to this latest incident, it has historically denounced the detention of its tankers or those transporting its goods as an "act of piracy." This development marks the second time in recent months that French authorities have carried out such an interception.

In January, the oil tanker Grinch was detained between Spain and Morocco on allegations of belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet," a clandestine shipping network used to bypass Western energy sanctions. The Grinch was eventually permitted to resume its journey in February after the payment of a fine totalling "several million euros." Beyond these individual seizures, France has remained active in broader regional maritime enforcement, with the French Navy assisting Belgium in a third similar operation earlier in March to monitor suspicious shipping activity in European waters.