French President Emmanuel Macron departed India after a visit where he attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He lauded the bilateral relationship as being at its 'highest point' and praised India's digital transformation and the India Stack.

French President Emmanuel Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, departed from Delhi Airport on Thursday, after the completion of his visit to India. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrived in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday and completed their visit on Thursday, during which he also attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

India-France Partnership at 'Highest Point'

Earlier in the day, on the India-France bilateral relationship, the French President said the partnership stands at its highest point, with both countries seeking to deepen cooperation across technology, innovation and strategic sectors. "And as for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point, and we want to do much more again because it's based on our relationship," he said.

He highlighted the invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to France in June for the G7 Summit, noting that PM Modi will be a special guest at the summit. Macron also confirmed that he has accepted a reciprocal invitation to visit India next year. "This is why I invited Prime Minister Modi on a state visit to France in June, and he will come, and he will be the special guest of our G7 as the president of the BRICS, and I will come back next year, he invited me, and I would honour this invitation to go further," he added.

Macron Lauds India's Digital Transformation at AI Summit

Macron's comments come amid his high-profile visit to India, where he has engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, focusing on responsible AI governance and digital cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital on Thursday, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

During his address on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron lauded India's digital transformation and its pioneering role in technology governance at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, describing the nation's progress as a global benchmark.

Speaking at the summit, President Macron began by expressing his gratitude for the warm reception in India. "Namaste. Thank you very much for welcoming us to this magnificent city, in this magnificent country. It's great to be back after my 2024 state visit for this Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit hosted by you, Prime Minister," he said.

The French President highlighted the profound social impact of India's technological strides over the last decade. "10 years ago, a street vendor in Mumbai could not open a bank account. No address, no papers, no access and today the same vendor accepts payments on his phone," he remarked, illustrating the scale of financial inclusion achieved through digital means.

President Macron further emphasised that India has set a unique precedent that remains unmatched globally. "India built something that no other country in the world has built. A digital identity for 1.4 billion people. A payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month. A health infrastructure that has issued 500 million digital health IDs. Here are the results. They call it the India Stack Open Interoperable Sovereign," he noted.

He also stated that the current era marks the beginning of a rapid technological shift. "That is what this summit is about. We are clearly at the beginning of a huge acceleration, and you perfectly described it during your interventions," Macron added, acknowledging the Prime Minister's vision for the future of AI.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The French President and his wife arrived in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Tuesday for their scheduled visit to India. They were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

"Towards a stronger India-France strategic partnership! Warm welcome to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic. He was warmly received by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, at the Mumbai airport. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will launch the Year of Innovation 2026. The visit will impart further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies. Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation travelled to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. (ANI)