Brazilian President Lula da Silva seeks to speak with US President Donald Trump about the UN Security Council and to prevent potential US interference in Brazil's elections, amid rising political and trade tensions between Brasilia and Washington.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss issues concerning the United Nations Security Council, amid growing political and trade tensions between Brasilia and Washington, Brasil 247 reported, citing a senior source at the presidential palace.

The move follows Lula's recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lula has also said he wants to speak with Trump to prevent possible US interference in Brazil's upcoming presidential elections. According to Brasil 247, there is currently no confirmed date for the call, and no concrete preparations have been made. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other priorities facing the White House could further delay direct contact between the two leaders.

Navigating Political Challenges

According to the reports officials at the Planalto Palace view relations with the United States as the "great challenge" of a possible fourth Lula administration, particularly if Republicans strengthen their position in the US legislature and Washington adopts a more assertive foreign policy. A key concern for Brasilia is potential foreign interference in Brazil's electoral process. Sources close to the presidency reportedly believe any such efforts could initially involve extremist groups and influence operations on social media platforms.

Security and Military Cooperation Concerns

Security cooperation is another area of disagreement. Washington has expanded military cooperation with several Latin American countries led by right-wing governments, particularly in anti-narcotics operations. Brazil and Mexico have taken a more cautious approach while continuing cooperation with US agencies through Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security and Federal Police. The Brazilian government is also considering a range of scenarios, including the possibility of military pressure, although officials currently assess that any potential interference is more likely to remain within the social media sphere.

Lula is seen by those around him as a strong defender of regional sovereignty. His challenge, according to the source, will be to protect Brazil's autonomy while maintaining working relations with Trump. The balancing act could become even more difficult if Washington adopts a tougher approach towards Latin America, making US-Brazil relations one of the central challenges of a possible Lula fourth term. (ANI)