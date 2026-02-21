Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held delegation-level talks with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. On a state visit, Lula was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was accompanied by a large business delegation to boost bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday held delegation-level talks here in the national capital. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bilateral Talks and Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier, PM Modi and President Lula held discussions at Hyderabad House on Saturday. Earlier today a ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Strengthening Economic and Diplomatic Relations

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. Sharing the details in a post on X he said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Brazil's envoy to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, on Friday spoke to ANI about the growing rapport between President Lula and PM Modi, and said, "This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level. There is a very good chemistry. I think they are not only colleagues, but they have become more and more friends. That's a fact."

The Brazilian envoy to India said, "President Lula has come to India with the largest ever delegation, with more than 11 cabinet ministers, more than 300 businessmen, among them 50 CEOs. This is taking the bilateral relations historically to a new level."

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years. The Brazilian President has arrived in India with large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum. (ANI)