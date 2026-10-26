Lula da Silva's four-fingered hand photo went viral after his 2026 election victory in Brazil. He lost his left pinky in a workplace accident, turning the injury into a symbol of his working-class roots after his rival mocked it during a debate.

The Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva is set to become President of Brazil once again following a hard-fought battle in the recently concluded 2026 presidential election, where he squared off against Liberal Party candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely watched runoff on Sunday, October 25.

Lula da Silva, who is currently serving as 39th President of Brazil, won the election by a margin of 51.8% to 48.2%, a decisive margin of nearly 4.4 million votes. Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Flavio, who had aggressively campaigned against the incumbent President, was ultimately forced to concede as the Workers' Party celebrated a historic fourth presidential victory.

Lula served two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2011 before returning to the presidency in 2023. His latest victory secures an unprecedented fourth term as Brazil's President, solidifying his standing as a central figure in Latin American politics.

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Lula’s Iconic Missing Finger Photo Goes ,Viral

As Lula da Silva is set to continue as Brazil's president for the second consecutive term for the second time in the nation's history, the striking image of his victory gesture struck a deeply emotional chord.

In a picture that went viral across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Lula was seen waving to his supporters on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, where a throng of party workers gathered to celebrate his runoff victory. As he raised his four-fingered left hand high above his head in triumph, the missing pinky finger drew the attention of millions of netizens, turning the photograph into a powerful emblem of working-class victory.

The story behind the Brazilian leader’s missing finger dates back to 1964, when the 19-year-old Lula suffered a tragic workplace accident while operating a heavy metal press machine, resulting in the amputation of his left pinky finger after an agonising four-hour wait for medical care at a public facility.

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After 62 years, Lula da Silva’s missing finger has ultimately become a symbol of enduring resilience and working-class pride, transforming a painful mark of historical labor neglect into a celebrated emblem of leadership on the world stage.

Lula was himself a labourer and had represented the Metalworkers' Union of Sao Bernardo do Campo and Diadema during the late 1970s, before his historic 1978 and 1979 strikes against the military dictatorship propelled him into the national spotlight. In 1980, Lula da Silva founded the Workers' Party in 1980 and went on to represent the party in seven presidential campaigns.

What Lula da Silva Said About His Missing Finger?

Before Brazil headed into presidential elections, Lula da Silva and his opponent Flavio Bolsonaro were involved in a heated debate, wherein the latter mocked the incumbent president by claiming he gives to Brazilians with one hand and ‘takes away with nine fingers.’

Visibly angry, Lula responded in a very passionate manner, stating that he would not let the insult pass, using his allotted time to deliver a fierce defense of his working-class roots and highlighting the stark divide between himself and his rival.

“He called me 'nine fingers.' Let me tell you something: if there's anyone who knows what the world of work actually looks like, it's me,” Lula said.

“I started working the night shift at 19. Millions of workers get injured because of employer negligence, working shifts we shouldn't even be working.

“I will not accept being called 'nine fingers' by some wealthy elitist with a highly questionable political record who has never worked a real day in his life," he added.

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Lula da Silva will assume his fourth term as Brazil's president on January 5, 2027, following Constitutional Amendment No. 111/2021, which adjusted Brazil's presidential inauguration dates.

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