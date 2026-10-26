Shashi Tharoor asserts that Lula da Silva's historic election victory will strengthen Brazil's commitment to multipolarity, enhance the BRICS bloc's influence as a voice for the Global South, and navigate complex diplomatic ties with Washington.

Lula Victory and Global Geopolitics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election victory would have significant geopolitical implications, particularly for BRICS, asserting that his leadership would strengthen Brazil’s commitment to multipolarity and reinforce the grouping’s role as a voice of the Global South.

In a post on X, Tharoor said Lula’s victory had implications beyond Brazil’s domestic politics, highlighting its potential impact on international trade, global governance and the country’s relations with the United States. "It also has implications for geopolitics, not least for BRICS. Lula’s leadership supercharges Brazil's commitment to multipolarity, strengthening the BRICS bloc as a vital voice of the Global South in reshaping international trade and governance," Tharoor said.

Focus on Social Justice and Foreign Policy

From the factory floor to the global stage: @LulaOficial ’s historic victory is a powerful reminder that the heartbeat of Brazil belongs to its people. As a steadfast champion of the working class and the poor, his return to leadership breathes new life into social inclusion, economic justice, and the fight against poverty in Brazil. It also has implications for geopolitics, not least for BRICS. Lula’s leadership supercharges Brazil's commitment to multipolarity, strengthening the BRICS bloc as a vital voice of the Global South in reshaping international trade and governance. it’s also a challenge for ties with Washington, which had openly backed his rival. While economic and diplomatic friction (such as recent trade and tariff tussles) is likely to persist, Lula’s fiercely independent foreign policy will continue to prioritise national sovereignty over subservience. Brazil has chosen a path of social progress, democratic resilience, and global cooperation. A historic and, for most, unexpected result amid the waves of rising right-wing assertion in Latin America.

The Congress MP also highlighted Lula’s emphasis on social inclusion, economic justice and poverty alleviation, saying his return to leadership would bring renewed focus to the interests of the working class and the poor. "From the factory floor to the global stage: @LulaOficial ’s historic victory is a powerful reminder that the heartbeat of Brazil belongs to its people. As a steadfast champion of the working class and the poor, his return to leadership breathes new life into social inclusion, economic justice, and the fight against poverty in Brazil," he said.

Challenges in Brazil-US Relations

Tharoor also pointed to the potential challenges for Brazil-US relations following Lula’s victory, noting that Washington had openly backed his rival. “It’s also a challenge for ties with Washington, which had openly backed his rival. While economic and diplomatic friction (such as recent trade and tariff tussles) is likely to persist, Lula’s fiercely independent foreign policy will continue to prioritise national sovereignty over subservience," Tharoor said.

He further said Brazil’s electoral outcome reflected a choice in favour of social progress, democratic resilience and international cooperation, amid the rise of right-wing political forces across Latin America. "Brazil has chosen a path of social progress, democratic resilience, and global cooperation. A historic and, for most, unexpected result amid the waves of rising right-wing assertion in Latin America," he added.

Election Context and Political Comeback

Lula, an 80-year-old former factory worker and leader of the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT), won re-election after defeating far-right candidate Flavio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off, following a first round in which the candidates were tied. Lula's victory marks a remarkable political comeback, with the leftist leader securing a fourth non-consecutive term in office after previously losing to Bolsonaro in the first round of voting. Neither candidate had secured the majority required to avoid a run-off.

Lula thanked the people for endorsing him, "My eternal gratitude to the Brazilian people, to the youth who took to the streets in defense of democracy, and to every person who made an immense effort to vote and defend the future of our country. You all move me and renew my hope. This victory belongs to a people who believe, who fight, and who never give up on building a more just, sovereign, and democratic Brazil. "

According to Al Jazeera, Lula's victory brings an end to a string of electoral successes by far-right candidates across Latin America, who have benefited from anti-incumbent sentiment, concerns over crime and promises of close collaboration with US President Donald Trump. The election also saw a dispute over voting arrangements, with a Supreme Court justice extending voting hours by two hours following requests from both campaigns. Lula's campaign sought an extension after reports of restricted access to public transport in key cities prompted accusations of voter suppression. Bolsonaro's campaign also requested additional voting time in parts of the country affected by inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, Brazil's defeated far-right presidential candidate, refused to concede defeat in Sunday's election and vowed to seek its annulment, alleging irregularities without presenting evidence to support his claims, Brazilian media reported.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said "Brazil is no one's backyard" after winning re-election on Sunday, asserting that his campaign had defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms and pledging to increase public participation in decision-making. In a post on X, Lula shared his remarks following his re-election as President of Brazil, in which he highlighted the importance of voting in safeguarding democracy. "We managed to convince people that voting was extremely important to safeguard democracy in Brazil. We defeated foreign intervention through digital platforms. Brazil is no one's backyard. We will change the way we run this country; we will make people participate more in the decision-making process," Lula said.