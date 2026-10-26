Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted key bilateral meetings with representatives from the UAE, China, and Iran during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026, focusing on digital governance, regional stability, and strengthening global ties.

Om Birla Conducts Bilateral Engagements at 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held intensive bilateral engagements with key international parliamentary leaders, including representatives from the UAE, China, and Iran on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. In a series of posts on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that the discussions spanned regional stability, technological and digital cooperation, border tranquillity, and the reinforcement of historic bilateral ties.

Strengthening Ties with the UAE

Meeting with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE, Birla reaffirmed mutual commitments to expanding the deep-rooted friendship between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi through enhanced legislative cooperation and regular delegation exchanges. The two leaders explored avenues to share best practices in digital governance, specifically highlighting Digital Sansad, artificial intelligence, and the Online Assurance Monitoring System. Connecting the shared growth frameworks of both nations, Birla noted, "Emphasising the shared aspirations of Viksit Bharat and the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 vision, we discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties." Furthermore, acknowledging the India-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group as a vital bridge between lawmakers, Birla expressed appreciation for the UAE’s steadfast diplomatic backing on global platforms, underlining a mutual dedication to regional peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Delighted to host H.E. Mr. Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between India and the UAE through enhanced parliamentary cooperation, regular dialogue and exchanges of parliamentary delegations. We also explored opportunities to share best practices in digital governance through Digital Sansad, artificial intelligence, parliamentary committee functioning and the Online Assurance Monitoring System. Emphasising the shared aspirations of Viksit Bharat and the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 vision, we discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties. We also recognised the India-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group as an important bridge connecting parliamentarians of our two nations. We also exchanged views on regional developments and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace and stability. I also conveyed my appreciation for the UAE’s support for India on global platforms and reaffirmed our commitment to deepening this enduring strategic partnership for mutual prosperity. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 26, 2026

Discussions with Chinese Leadership

During his meeting with Zheng Jianbang, Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, discussions centred on enhancing bilateral dialogue, economic trade, and people-to-people connections. Addressing regional dynamics directly, Speaker Birla underscored the imperative duty shared by both neighbouring countries to preserve peace along shared borders. "I emphasised that, as neighbours, our two countries have a shared responsibility to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and resolve differences amicably through dialogue and mutual respect," he wrote. Birla expressed optimism that ongoing interactions through parliamentary friendship groups and multilateral architectures like BRICS will build deeper mutual comprehension.

Pleased to meet Hon. Zheng Jianbang , Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We discussed strengthening India-China relations through parliamentary exchanges, regular dialogue and cooperation in areas such as education, healthcare and technology. I emphasised that, as neighbours, our two countries have a shared responsibility to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and resolve differences amicably through dialogue and mutual respect. I also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, stronger trade relations and warmer people-to-people ties. I expressed confidence that continued engagement, including through parliamentary friendship groups and multilateral platforms such as BRICS, would deepen mutual understanding and strengthen our bilateral relations. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 26, 2026

Engagements with Iran

In his interaction with Ahmed Naderi, Member of the Praesidium of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Birla recalled centuries-old historical bonds and recent high-level leadership interactions. Emphasising the humanitarian and developmental dimensions of the partnership, Birla noted the collaborative framework moving forward, stating, "We also discussed taking forward Chabahar Port cooperation through joint efforts. Naderi expressed gratitude for the medicines, assistance and other support extended by India to Iran. We reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement and cooperation to strengthen our longstanding bilateral ties." Discussions also touched upon the paramount necessity of maintaining regional peace and stability for the broader welfare of humanity through active parliamentary diplomacy.

Met HE. Ahmed Naderi, Member, Presidium of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We recalled the historical ties between India and Iran and the high-level engagements between our leaders, including the meeting in September 2026. I emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the region for the welfare of humanity, and highlighted the role of parliamentary dialogue and bilateral engagements in advancing these shared objectives. We also discussed taking forward Chabahar Port cooperation through joint efforts. Mr. Naderi expressed gratitude for the medicines, assistance and other support extended by India to Iran. We reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement and cooperation to strengthen our longstanding bilateral ties. #BRICS2026 #BRICSParliamentaryForum — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) October 26, 2026

BRICS Forum and Prime Minister's Interaction

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that his interaction with MPs representing BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026, being held in the national capital, was “wonderful.” In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Had a wonderful interaction with MPs from BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 being held in Delhi. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of issues." The meetings took place as India is hosting parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries for the two-day forum at the Parliament House complex in the national capital. The high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies. The two-day conference features four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals. (ANI)