Ex-diplomat Manju Seth hailed the safe transit of the Indian LPG tanker Green Sanvi through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'big relief' for India's energy security, emphasizing its importance for ensuring consistent fuel supplies for the common man.

LPG Tanker's Safe Transit a 'Big Relief'

Former diplomat Manju Seth has expressed significant relief following the successful transit of the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the development as a critical step for India's energy security. Speaking to ANI, Seth highlighted the importance of maintaining consistent fuel supplies for the general public, stating, "It will be a big relief, as you know. Fortunately, we have a fairly good stock, but given the huge consumption of LPG in India, it is a very welcome step that this one ship has come, and we hope the remaining ships also come because that's something which is very essential for the common man."

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She further emphasised that the arrival of the vessel is a positive indicator amidst the regional instability, noting, "I think it is very important that we have enough LPG stocks not only for industry and commercial use but for the common people, and I think the fact that everything has been disrupted as a result of the war makes it a very good sign that this one has come, at least."

Vessel Carries 46,650 Tonnes of LPG

The India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited the strategic maritime chokepoint on Friday night, transporting approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, according to official sources. This follows a previous shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes that arrived at the Vadinar Terminal in Gujarat on March 28 via the vessel MT Jag Vasant, which is scheduled for a Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfer operation at anchorage.

India Monitors Vessels, Ensures Safe Passage

Sources told ANI that Indian Navy warships have been on standby to provide support to merchant vessels as the Centre continues negotiations with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage amid a maritime blockade.

During a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirmed that all 18 Indian vessels and approximately 485 seafarers currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored and remain safe. He added that over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while approximately 598,000 passengers have already returned to India from the Gulf region as the security situation develops.

Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran

The maritime tensions are part of a broader West Asia crisis that escalated on February 28 following US-Israel strikes on Iran. Adding to the volatility, US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran via his Truth Social platform, demanding a deal or the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them."

Former Diplomat Questions Trump's Veracity

Addressing the American President's unpredictable diplomatic approach, Seth remarked, "I think the whole world is watching what President Donald Trump is doing. He says one thing today, and he contradicts himself the next moment. So we cannot be sure of the veracity or correctness of his statements because he has gotten into the kind of mode of just saying what occurs to him, as it looks like."

She continued, "Maybe he is aware of what he's saying, but it doesn't look like it, because every day he contradicts himself without batting an eyelid." President Trump had previously extended a pause on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure until Monday, April 6, 2026, claiming that negotiations were "going very well." However, his latest message, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP", has renewed fears of a military escalation. (ANI)