EAM S Jaishankar met Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, presenting 'Made-in-India' laptops to students. The visit saw the signing of several bilateral agreements on tourism, renewable energy, and traditional medicine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) met with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during his visit to the Caribbean nation as part of his ongoing three-nation tour and joined her in presenting Made-in-India laptops to Trinbagonian school children, while both sides also concluded a series of agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

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Presentation of 'Made In India' Laptops

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the presentation of Made In India laptops to Trinbagonian school children. Delivering on PM Narendra Modi's commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity."

Joined PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar @PM_Kamla at the presentation of #MadeInIndia laptops to Trinbagonian school children. Delivering on PM @narendramodi’s commitment last year, this is a message of learning, awareness and opportunity. #TrinidadAndTobago 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/3c0GRQ1xpQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

Bilateral Agreements Concluded

The External Affairs Minister also announced the conclusion of several agreements between India and Trinidad and Tobago covering tourism, renewable energy, development cooperation and traditional medicine.

"Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair," Jaishankar posted.

Concluded Agreements today on Tourism, on Solarisation of @mfcagovtt building, on Quick Impact Projects, and on establishing Ayurveda Chair. #TrinidadAndTobago 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/9Sr48vwhCQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

High-Level Meetings

Highlighting his meeting with the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Jaishankar said, "Such a pleasure to meet with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Value her guidance on bilateral cooperation and insights on regional issues."

Such a pleasure to meet with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Value her guidance on bilateral cooperation and insights on regional issues. @PM_Kamla 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/eIPVci42HN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 9, 2026

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister also called on senior parliamentary leaders of the country.

"Called on President of the Senate Wade Mark and Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh," he said in another post.

Called on President of the Senate Wade Mark and Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh @TTParliament 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/uoBirfZhBH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2026

Jaishankar further expressed gratitude for the reception accorded to him at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Privileged to be welcomed in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words," he stated.

Privileged to be welcomed in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her gracious words. @PM_Kamla 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/fvVpf1fDKd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2026

Ceremonial Engagements and Arrival

The minister was also honoured at a flag-raising ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago. He was joined by legendary West Indian cricketer Brian Lara.

"Honoured by the flag raising ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad And Tobago. Thank Brian Lara, for joining us," Jaishankar posted.

Honoured by the flag raising ceremony at @mfcagovtt of Trinidad and Tobago. Thank @Brianlara for joining us. 🇮🇳 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/hYHWuPEqRc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2026

Earlier, the EAM arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated that he was pleased to be back in the country. He was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers.

"Pleasure to be back in Trinidad and Tobago. Thank FM Sean Sobers, for the warm welcome. Look forward to a productive visit over the next two days," Jaishankar wrote in his post.

Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries.

(ANI)