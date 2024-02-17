Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Losers converted into winners...' Rawalpindi Commissioner quits, admits Pakistan Election was rigged (WATCH)

    Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has resigned from his position, admitting to election rigging in the February 8 polls. His resignation follows nationwide protests led by Imran Khan's PTI party against alleged electoral irregularities

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has stepped down from his position following allegations of election manipulation in the February 8 polls in Pakistan. In a startling admission, Chattha acknowledged his role in rigging the result, stating, "I accept responsibility for rigging election 2024."

    Addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Chattha tendered his resignation, expressing remorse for unjust actions against the people of Rawalpindi Division. He confessed to the occurrence of rigging in the division and took accountability for it, claiming that losers were converted into winners with significant margins.

    The resignation comes amidst nationwide protests across Pakistan, with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leading demonstrations against alleged electoral irregularities. Protesters have flooded major cities, decrying what they perceive as blatant manipulation of the democratic process.

    Despite independent candidates supported by PTI emerging victorious in the recent elections, the party alleges widespread manipulation and rigging of results. Consequently, Pakistan faces political uncertainty, as none of the major parties secured a simple majority in the National Assembly.

    Efforts to form alliances and secure the required seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament are underway, with PTI-backed independent candidates maintaining their lead over mainstream political parties in the general elections, particularly in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
