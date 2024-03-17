Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef offers high-end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount

Two-Michelin-star chef Rasmus Munk, of Alchemist in Copenhagen, has announced he will offer diners the chance to eat a meal at the edge of space. Next year, six lucky - and extremely wealthy - tourists will get the chance to ride on a 'space balloon'.

Gourmet dining in the stratosphere will soon be accessible to those with deep pockets and a passion for food and space. If they're prepared to shell out over $500k for each ticket, anyhow. And less than 24 hours after the trip was announced, many people have already asked where they can sign up.

The six-hour high-tech space balloon journey is scheduled to launch next year, and SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel firm, has partnered with Danish chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant for the experience. The six guests who will be carried to a height of thirty kilometers above sea level will have a cuisine designed by Rasmus Munk.

In the mission, six explorers “will be making history by enjoying the meal of a lifetime above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere” after completing a six-hour journey and the ticket price will cost $495,000.

According to the reports, the 32-year-old chef stated that while the menu is still being decided, he wants the meals to be as inventive as the voyage itself, with ideas such as encapsulated scent and food inspired by aerogel. He's chef at Danish restaurant Alchemist, which was ranked fifth in the World's Best 50 Restaurants guide for 2023. Munk stated that there are more individuals interested in the first journey than there is room on the spaceship, despite the high cost.

The spacecraft, built by Space Perspectives, requires no training or special gear, according to a statement. A pressurized capsule will be lifted by a space balloon, a technology developed by NASA, rather than a rocket. Test flights will start next month.

All the money earned in the mission will directly go to the Space Prize Foundation which aims at promoting gender equity in science and technology.