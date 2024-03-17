Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef offers high-end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount

    Two-Michelin-star chef Rasmus Munk, of Alchemist in Copenhagen, has announced he will offer diners the chance to eat a meal at the edge of space.  Next year, six lucky - and extremely wealthy - tourists will get the chance to ride on a 'space balloon'.
     

    Looking for new dinner venue? Michelin chef space company offers high end space dining experience at THIS whopping amount gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    Gourmet dining in the stratosphere will soon be accessible to those with deep pockets and a passion for food and space. If they're prepared to shell out over $500k for each ticket, anyhow. And less than 24 hours after the trip was announced, many people have already asked where they can sign up.

    The six-hour high-tech space balloon journey is scheduled to launch next year, and SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel firm, has partnered with Danish chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant for the experience. The six guests who will be carried to a height of thirty kilometers above sea level will have a cuisine designed by Rasmus Munk.

    In the mission, six explorers “will be making history by enjoying the meal of a lifetime above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere” after completing a six-hour journey and the ticket price will cost $495,000. 

    According to the reports, the 32-year-old chef stated that while the menu is still being decided, he wants the meals to be as inventive as the voyage itself, with ideas such as encapsulated scent and food inspired by aerogel. He's chef at Danish restaurant Alchemist, which was ranked fifth in the World's Best 50 Restaurants guide for 2023. Munk stated that there are more individuals interested in the first journey than there is room on the spaceship, despite the high cost.

    The spacecraft, built by Space Perspectives, requires no training or special gear, according to a statement. A pressurized capsule will be lifted by a space balloon, a technology developed by NASA, rather than a rocket. Test flights will start next month.

    All the money earned in the mission will directly go to the Space Prize Foundation which aims at promoting gender equity in science and technology.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing fountains of lava; fourth time in 3 months (WATCH) gcw

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

    Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy gcw

    Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports snt

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan, 16 soldiers including high-ranking officers killed (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan: Several high-ranking officers killed, videos surface (WATCH)

    Horror Unleashed as Indian-origin family burnt alive in haunting Canada home blaze avv

    Horror Unleashed as Indian-origin family burnt alive in haunting Canada home blaze

    Recent Stories

    Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check anr

    Can you get car loan with CIBIL score less than 700? Check

    Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi RBA EAI

    Goa to Vrindavan-7 places in India to enjoy Holi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    cricket Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli makes first appearance since son Akaay's birth ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video -see video

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon