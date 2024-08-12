Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    London horror: 11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in Leicester Square, attacker arrested

    An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were brutally stabbed in London's Leicester Square on Monday, prompting a swift police response.

    London stabbing: 11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in Leicester Square; attacker arrested
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were brutally stabbed in London's Leicester Square on Monday, prompting a swift police response. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of a male suspect, who is currently in custody.

    The incident occurred in the busy central London area, causing panic among bystanders. Westminster Police quickly arrived at the scene, ensuring public safety and apprehending the suspect.

    In a statement posted on X, Westminster Police said, "Officers are at the scene of a stabbing in Leicester Square. A man has been arrested & is in custody. We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects. Two victims, an 11-year-old girl & a 34-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital & we await an update on their condition."

    The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but their current conditions remain unknown. The police have not yet disclosed details about the severity of their injuries.

    Leicester Square, known for its theaters, restaurants, and as a popular tourist destination, has been cordoned off as officers continue to gather evidence.

