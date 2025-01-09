Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control: 2 dead, thousands of structures burnt; WATCH dramatic aerial videos

Los Angeles is grappling with one of its most devastating wildfire crises in recent memory as four major fires—Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley—rage out of control, leaving destruction and tragedy in their wake.

Loa Angeles wildfires rage out of control: 2 dead, thousands of structures burnt; WATCH dramatic aerial videos snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:20 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:21 AM IST

Los Angeles is grappling with one of its most devastating wildfire crises in recent memory as four major fires—Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley—rage out of control, leaving destruction and tragedy in their wake. With no containment achieved and emergency services stretched to their limits, the situation is being described as a "widespread disaster."

The Eaton Fire, burning near Pasadena, has claimed two lives and left dozens injured, many with significant injuries. Officials fear these numbers could rise as rescue operations continue in challenging conditions.

Evacuations and Damage

The fires have forced over 72,500 people to evacuate their homes across Los Angeles County:

Palisades Fire: Originating yesterday, this fire has destroyed over 1,000 structures and burned through over 11,000 acres. It has displaced 37,000 residents, making it the most destructive of the ongoing blazes.

Eaton Fire: Burning across 2,000 acres, this fire has led to the evacuation of 32,500 people.

Hurst Fire: Starting last night near Sylmar, this fire has grown to 500 acres, prompting 3,000 evacuations.

Woodley Fire: The most recent of the fires, it has already consumed 75 acres in just a few hours.

Emergency Response Under Strain

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone described the crisis as unprecedented. "There are not enough firefighters in all of LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," he stated.

The strong winds and low visibility have hampered air support, while the municipal water supply is struggling to meet the demands of firefighting efforts. Mark Pestrella, LA County Public Works Director, noted that the water system is not designed for sustained wildfire combat.

Residents are urged to conserve water and, before evacuating, shut off their gas and water supplies to minimize risks.

Hazardous Air Quality

Smoke from the fires has blanketed Los Angeles, causing air quality to reach "hazardous" levels. AirNow.gov has issued warnings, with the air quality index exceeding 300. Mayor Karen Bass has advised residents to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and wear masks to protect themselves from the harmful smoke.

Political Fallout

The crisis has sparked political tensions, with former President Donald Trump blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for the fires. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Newsom of prioritizing environmental policies over wildfire prevention, particularly referencing water restrictions related to the protection of the delta smelt, a small fish species.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is to blame for this," the US President-elect added.

A City in Crisis

Residents in Los Angeles woke to scenes of devastation, with ferocious winds and thick smoke dominating the horizon. Many described this as one of the darkest days in the city's history. With lives lost, homes destroyed, and no relief in sight, the crisis underscores the ongoing challenges of wildfire management in an era of extreme weather events.

The forecast suggests worsening conditions, leaving officials and residents bracing for what may come next.

Authorities are urging those affected to heed evacuation orders and take all necessary precautions to protect their health and safety.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea dmn

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea

Tech giant Apple sacks 185 Indian employees for donation fraud: Report vkp

Tech giant Apple sacks 185 Indian employees for donation fraud: Report

Understanding Santa Ana winds: Weather phenomenon driving wildfires in California dmn

Understanding Santa Ana winds: Weather phenomenon driving wildfires in California (WATCH)

BREATHTAKING! NASA astronaut on board ISS shares mesmerising bird's-eye view video of the aurora (WATCH) shk

BREATHTAKING! NASA astronaut on board ISS shares mesmerising bird's-eye view video of the aurora (WATCH)

Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll rises to 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up shk

Earthquake aftermath in Tibet: Death toll reaches 126, at least 30,000 evacuated as rescue operations ramp up

Recent Stories

Who was Pritish Nandy? Journalist, filmmaker passes away aged 73; Read on ATG

Who was Pritish Nandy? Journalist, filmmaker passes away aged 73; Read on

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

Moderna Stock Tumbles After Best Day In 7 Months, But Retail Confidence Holds Firm

Moderna Stock Tumbles After Best Day In 7 Months, But Retail Confidence Holds Firm

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides After Back-To-Back Downgrades But Retail Stays Upbeat

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides After Back-To-Back Downgrades But Retail Stays Upbeat

SEALSQ Stock Tumbles Despite Landing Multi-Million-Dollar Smart Meter Deal, SpaceX Launch Agreement: Retail’s Bearish

SEALSQ Stock Tumbles Despite Landing Multi-Million-Dollar Smart Meter Deal, SpaceX Launch Agreement: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon