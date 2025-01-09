Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control: 2 dead, thousands of structures burnt; WATCH dramatic aerial videos

Los Angeles is grappling with one of its most devastating wildfire crises in recent memory as four major fires—Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley—rage out of control, leaving destruction and tragedy in their wake.

Los Angeles is grappling with one of its most devastating wildfire crises in recent memory as four major fires—Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Woodley—rage out of control, leaving destruction and tragedy in their wake. With no containment achieved and emergency services stretched to their limits, the situation is being described as a "widespread disaster."

The Eaton Fire, burning near Pasadena, has claimed two lives and left dozens injured, many with significant injuries. Officials fear these numbers could rise as rescue operations continue in challenging conditions.

Evacuations and Damage

The fires have forced over 72,500 people to evacuate their homes across Los Angeles County:

Palisades Fire: Originating yesterday, this fire has destroyed over 1,000 structures and burned through over 11,000 acres. It has displaced 37,000 residents, making it the most destructive of the ongoing blazes.

Eaton Fire: Burning across 2,000 acres, this fire has led to the evacuation of 32,500 people.

Hurst Fire: Starting last night near Sylmar, this fire has grown to 500 acres, prompting 3,000 evacuations.

Woodley Fire: The most recent of the fires, it has already consumed 75 acres in just a few hours.

Emergency Response Under Strain

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone described the crisis as unprecedented. "There are not enough firefighters in all of LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude," he stated.

The strong winds and low visibility have hampered air support, while the municipal water supply is struggling to meet the demands of firefighting efforts. Mark Pestrella, LA County Public Works Director, noted that the water system is not designed for sustained wildfire combat.

Residents are urged to conserve water and, before evacuating, shut off their gas and water supplies to minimize risks.

Hazardous Air Quality

Smoke from the fires has blanketed Los Angeles, causing air quality to reach "hazardous" levels. AirNow.gov has issued warnings, with the air quality index exceeding 300. Mayor Karen Bass has advised residents to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and wear masks to protect themselves from the harmful smoke.

Political Fallout

The crisis has sparked political tensions, with former President Donald Trump blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for the fires. In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Newsom of prioritizing environmental policies over wildfire prevention, particularly referencing water restrictions related to the protection of the delta smelt, a small fish species.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is to blame for this," the US President-elect added.

A City in Crisis

Residents in Los Angeles woke to scenes of devastation, with ferocious winds and thick smoke dominating the horizon. Many described this as one of the darkest days in the city's history. With lives lost, homes destroyed, and no relief in sight, the crisis underscores the ongoing challenges of wildfire management in an era of extreme weather events.

The forecast suggests worsening conditions, leaving officials and residents bracing for what may come next.

Authorities are urging those affected to heed evacuation orders and take all necessary precautions to protect their health and safety.

