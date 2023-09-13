Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH

The length of this disaster has rendered relief and rescue operations immensely challenging. Security personnel are confronted with the grim task of recovering lifeless bodies scattered across the affected areas. Shockingly, nearly 700 deceased individuals still await identification.

Floods and storms have unleashed a wave of catastrophic devastation in Libya. This calamity has been further caused the collapse of two dams, leaving the city of Derno in ruins. Amid the chaos, the toll on human lives is staggering, with reports suggesting that 5,000 people have tragically lost their lives, while the fate of over 15,000 individuals remains unknown.

The length of this disaster has rendered relief and rescue operations immensely challenging. Security personnel are confronted with the grim task of recovering lifeless bodies scattered across the affected areas. Shockingly, nearly 700 deceased individuals still await identification.

DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order | WATCH

Libya's vital infrastructure, including its airports, lies in ruins, rendering them nonfunctional. This dire situation has even disrupted cargo flights, hindering the delivery of crucial aid. Additionally, the crisis has taken a toll on Libya's military, with approximately 123 soldiers, engaged in rescue operations, now counted among the missing. This exacerbates the difficulties faced by rescue teams.

The heart of this catastrophe lies in the failure of two dams located near the port city of Derno. These dams, standing at a towering height of approximately 230 feet, had suffered from a lack of maintenance. Consequently, their rupture unleashed a deluge of water that engulfed the city, leaving destruction in its wake.

WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

The impact of this disaster has extended far beyond Derno, with reports indicating that approximately 80 percent of eastern Libya lies in ruins. Libya's complex tribal structure, characterized by numerous clans each exercising its own rule, further complicates the crisis, contributing to the absence of a cohesive government.

In the face of this unprecedented catastrophe, assistance is pouring in from various corners of the globe. Nations including the United States, Spain, and Turkey, along with international organizations like the United Nations and the Red Cross, are rallying to provide aid and support to Libya in its darkest hour.