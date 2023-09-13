Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH

    The length of this disaster has rendered relief and rescue operations immensely challenging. Security personnel are confronted with the grim task of recovering lifeless bodies scattered across the affected areas. Shockingly, nearly 700 deceased individuals still await identification.

    Libya floods: Dramatic videos capturing deluge that has killed 5000 people so far go viral - WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Floods and storms have unleashed a wave of catastrophic devastation in Libya. This calamity has been further caused the collapse of two dams, leaving the city of Derno in ruins. Amid the chaos, the toll on human lives is staggering, with reports suggesting that 5,000 people have tragically lost their lives, while the fate of over 15,000 individuals remains unknown.

    The length of this disaster has rendered relief and rescue operations immensely challenging. Security personnel are confronted with the grim task of recovering lifeless bodies scattered across the affected areas. Shockingly, nearly 700 deceased individuals still await identification.

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order | WATCH

    Libya's vital infrastructure, including its airports, lies in ruins, rendering them nonfunctional. This dire situation has even disrupted cargo flights, hindering the delivery of crucial aid. Additionally, the crisis has taken a toll on Libya's military, with approximately 123 soldiers, engaged in rescue operations, now counted among the missing. This exacerbates the difficulties faced by rescue teams.

    The heart of this catastrophe lies in the failure of two dams located near the port city of Derno. These dams, standing at a towering height of approximately 230 feet, had suffered from a lack of maintenance. Consequently, their rupture unleashed a deluge of water that engulfed the city, leaving destruction in its wake.

     

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

    The impact of this disaster has extended far beyond Derno, with reports indicating that approximately 80 percent of eastern Libya lies in ruins. Libya's complex tribal structure, characterized by numerous clans each exercising its own rule, further complicates the crisis, contributing to the absence of a cohesive government.

    In the face of this unprecedented catastrophe, assistance is pouring in from various corners of the globe. Nations including the United States, Spain, and Turkey, along with international organizations like the United Nations and the Red Cross, are rallying to provide aid and support to Libya in its darkest hour.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro video goes viral gcw

    WATCH: Indian man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on London metro; video goes viral

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order WATCH AVV

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order | WATCH

    WATCH Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate snt

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

    Russian President Vladimir Putin lauds PM Modi's 'Make in India' approach to boost domestic manufacturing AJR

    Russian President Putin lauds PM Modi's 'Make in India' approach to boost domestic manufacturing | WATCH

    Historic meeting: Russian President Putin welcomes Kim Jong-un at cosmodrome AJR

    Historic meeting: Russian President Putin welcomes Kim Jong-un at cosmodrome | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime in India RBA EAI

    Naruto to One Piece-7 popular anime in India

    Shocking Fossil found in Jaisalmer a 180-million-year old dinosaur egg, claims scientist snt

    Shocking! Fossil found in Jaisalmer a 180-million-year old dinosaur egg, claims scientist

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD bedroom song Paala Sataake goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Paala Sataake’ goes viral-WATCH

    British PM Rishi Sunak's Parents Seek Blessings at Mantralaya Temple During India Visit

    British PM Rishi Sunak's Parents Seek Blessings at Mantralaya Temple During India Visit

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon