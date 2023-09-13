Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order | WATCH

    It is reported that the delivery man may have been unhappy with the tip and hence took out his frustration in such an unprofessional and unhygienic manner. A doorbell camera at the apartment complex captured the whole incident.

    DoorDash delivery driver faces backlash for spitting on customer's order WATCH AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, a DoorDash delivery driver left a Florida family appalled when he was caught on camera spitting on the food he was about to deliver. This shocking incident occurred when a 13-year-old boy and his mother placed an order for food through the DoorDash platform, only to witness this unsettling behavior during the delivery process.

    The incident took place at an apartment complex in Kendall, Florida, last week. As the delivery handler arrived at the doorstep to drop off the food package, he was captured on camera spitting three times onto the package placed in front of the apartment complex's door.

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

    It is reported that the delivery man may have been unhappy with the tip and hence took out his frustration in such an unprofessional and unhygienic manner. A doorbell camera at the apartment complex captured the whole incident.

    Elias Crisanto, the teen who ordered from DoorDash said, “He got angry because maybe he thought the tip was small, and he spit in the food. If it wasn’t because of the camera, no one knows. I wanted to vomit, because who does that.”

    The DoorDash driver has come under severe criticism for his behavior. He has also been removed as a professional from the DoorDash company. DoorDash also released a statement of suspension and apology for the unruly behavior.

    DoorDash’s statement read, “While we empathize with the frustration of not receiving a tip, this behavior is unacceptable and falls far below the high quality experience we aim to provide. We have removed the Dasher from our platform and have reached out to the customer directly to help make things right.”

    This is the second incident where a delivery partner has taken out frustration over a delivery tip. A similar incident occurred in Texas where a delivery partner verbally abused his customer over a lack of sufficient tip. The customer gave a 25 percent delivery tip on the order.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate snt

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

    Russian President Vladimir Putin lauds PM Modi's 'Make in India' approach to boost domestic manufacturing AJR

    Russian President Putin lauds PM Modi's 'Make in India' approach to boost domestic manufacturing | WATCH

    Historic meeting: Russian President Putin welcomes Kim Jong-un at cosmodrome AJR

    Historic meeting: Russian President Putin welcomes Kim Jong-un at cosmodrome | WATCH

    Ural Airlines in Russia makes emergency landing with 159 passengers on board AVV

    Ural Airlines in Russia makes emergency landing with 159 passengers on board

    1000 1500 new soldiers enlisting in Russian forces: Russian President Putin AVV

    '1,000-1,500 new soldiers enlisting in Russian forces: Russian President Putin

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate snt

    WATCH: Mysterious non-human 'alien corpses' displayed at Mexico Congress; ignites extraterrestrial debate

    iPhone 15 series launch Here is how Samsung reacted to Apple move to add USB Type C gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch: Here's how Samsung reacted to Apple's move to add USB Type-C

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel AVV

    G20 Summit 2023: Suspicious equipment brought by Chinese delegation causes stir at Taj Palace hotel

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth RBA EAI

    Eggs to Avocado- 7 foods to promote hair growth

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon