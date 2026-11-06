Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman expressed willingness to compromise on the ultra-Orthodox IDF draft law to facilitate forming a government led by Gadi Eisenkot, while rejecting a rotational Prime Ministership mechanism.

Liberman Signals Flexibility on Draft Law

Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman on Friday said that he was willing to be "flexible" and compromise on his stand on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) IDF draft law to form a government led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot. In an X post, Liberman stated, "On all other issues, it is permissible and desirable to be flexible and compromise and understand that if you try to catch many, you catch none. This includes the issue of the draft law. It pains me, and I know it pains many others as well. But in light of the host of challenges we are facing today, the national interest of the State of Israel and the people of Israel must take precedence over every other consideration."

Stance on Rotational Leadership

Meanwhile, he also clarified that he has no intention of entering a rotational Prime Ministership with Eisenkot, stating that the rotation mechanism "damages the proper management of the state." "One of the fabrications spread in the past few days concerns the rotation story. I haven't spoken to anyone about the matter, not even to myself. Beyond that, I believe that the rotation mechanism, from the days of Shamir and Peres until today, is a harmful mechanism that damages the proper management of the state and must be consigned to oblivion. Whoever succeeds in forming a government must receive full authority for the entire term," he stated.

Coalition Strategy and Political Maneuvering

After Eisenkot was recommended by the Ra'am party (with eight seats) and the Joint List (11 seats), Liberman said that the efforts must be made to form a majority government without the Arab parties. "Therefore, we must make every effort to form a coalition of 61 Knesset members, without the Joint List and Ra'am. After its formation, it will likely be possible to add another three or four Knesset members from Likud. This is the only strategy that reflects the good of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. This is the way to get out of the quagmire and form a stable government for the next 4 years that will set Israel on the right path," the X post read.

Eisenkot's Goal for Emergency Government

Earlier, Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot reiterated his goal to establish a "national emergency government" in Israel after gaining a majority in post-election consultations with President Isaac Herzog, as the Arab-led Joint List unanimously backed him. Gadi Eisenkot’s endorsements (67 seats) comprise of Jewish-led opposition bloc, 48 seats (Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu); the Ra'am party: 8 seats; and the Joint List: 11 seats. Announcing the parliamentary majority for the "Change and Repair" parties, in an X post, Eisenkot noted that the "road ahead" for the Prime Ministerial position is "still long". According to The Times of Israel, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, his endorsement tally shrank to just 46 seats after traditional ally United Torah Judaism (UTJ) refrained from endorsing any candidate. (ANI)