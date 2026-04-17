Iran's Foreign Ministry welcomed the 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, claiming it was part of a broader Iran-US understanding mediated by Pakistan. The US also confirmed the truce, with President Trump announcing it after talks with Israeli leaders.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei, welcomed the recent 10-day ceasefire announcement between Lebanon and Israel, describing it as part of broader regional diplomatic understandings and praising what he called the "resistance" of the Lebanese people and fighters against Israeli military actions.

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Tehran's Statement on Ceasefire Understanding

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Baqaei said that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon formed part of a ceasefire understanding between Iran and the United States following discussions in Islamabad. He added that Tehran had consistently emphasised during talks with regional and international stakeholders the need for a simultaneous ceasefire across the region, including Lebanon, and pursued the matter through continued diplomatic engagement. "The cessation of the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and the United States, mediated by Pakistan, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran had emphasised from the beginning, during its talks with various regional and international parties, including the Islamabad talks, the necessity of establishing a simultaneous ceasefire in the entire region, including Lebanon, and pursued this issue seriously after the Islamabad talks," the statement read.

Praising what he called the "legendary perseverance of the Lebanese people and the resistance fighters against the aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime", Baqaei also appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitating diplomatic efforts that led to the ceasefire. He further offered condolences to the families of those killed in the conflict and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people and government, reiterating calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, the release of detainees, the return of displaced residents, and international support for rebuilding damaged infrastructure.

Trump Confirms 10-Day Truce

The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with exchanges involving Israeli armed forces and Hezbollah, which saw a major escalation following the US-Iran war in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region. The US President shared that he held "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution.

"I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The ceasefire comes at a critical juncture for West Asia, following a period of significant volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border. (ANI)