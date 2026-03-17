A deadly missile strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to a leaked audio recording, his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, narrowly survived after stepping outside moments before missiles destroyed the family compound. The attack, part of a wider conflict, killed several family members and aides.

Fresh details have emerged about the deadly missile strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a leaked audio recording reportedly revealing how his successor Mojtaba Khamenei narrowly escaped the attack. The recording, cited by multiple media reports, suggests the younger Khamenei survived by stepping out of the family compound moments before missiles struck the residence.

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According to the account described in the audio, Mojtaba had briefly gone into the garden shortly before the airstrike, a decision that is said to have saved his life. The attack, part of a broader escalation in the regional conflict, destroyed key sections of the compound and killed several members of his family and close associates.

Officials cited in the reports said the strike targeted senior leadership figures as part of coordinated military operations during the ongoing war. The incident is believed to have unfolded rapidly, with high-precision missiles hitting the residence soon after Mojtaba moved outside. Analysts say the narrow escape highlights both the intensity of the campaign and the vulnerability of high-profile political figures during targeted strikes.

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The leaked recording allegedly includes remarks by an official linked to the late leader’s office, who described the sequence of events and the extent of the devastation. Some reports indicate Mojtaba sustained injuries during the strike but survived, while others suggest the damage to the compound caused heavy casualties among senior aides and relatives.

Listen to the leaked audio here:

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Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable English cannot independently verify this viral leaked audio

The February 28 strike marked a turning point in the conflict, dramatically reshaping Iran’s leadership structure. Within days, Mojtaba Khamenei was elevated to the position of Supreme Leader, although uncertainty about his health and public appearances has continued to fuel speculation about the stability of the transition.

Security analysts note that the emergence of leaked recordings during wartime can influence public perception and political messaging. While the authenticity and context of such material often remain contested, their circulation tends to intensify debates about intelligence operations, leadership legitimacy and strategic communication in modern conflicts.

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The reported near-miss has also underscored the unpredictability of targeted strikes, where survival may hinge on split-second decisions. Observers say the episode reflects a broader pattern in high-stakes geopolitical confrontations, where military developments, intelligence leaks and leadership narratives combine to shape regional and global responses.

As the conflict continues, the story of Mojtaba Khamenei’s narrow escape has become a focal point in discussions about Iran’s future political direction and the resilience of its governing institutions under sustained external pressure.