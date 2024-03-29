Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Last-Minute attendees Kazinskaya and friend share Horror experience amidst Moscow concert shooting tragedy

    Russian artist Alyona Kazinskaya vividly recalls her narrow escape from the deadly Crocus Mall attack, where she and others faced terror as gunmen stormed a concert hall, igniting panic and chaos.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Russian artist Alyona Kazinskaya recounts the harrowing experience of surviving the deadly Crocus Mall attack, where she narrowly escaped with her life amidst chaos and terror. Kazinskaya, along with her friends, had attended a concert by the Soviet-era rock group "Picnic" at the mall near Moscow, only to find themselves in the midst of a nightmare.

    The evening began with excitement as they purchased last-minute tickets for the concert. However, the atmosphere quickly turned to horror as gunshots rang out at around 8:01 pm, filling the hall with fear and panic. Kazinskaya, realizing the gravity of the situation, immediately reached out for help through her Telegram channel, urging people to call the police.

    In her audio message she said, “I love you all. I'm in Crocus City Hall - Picnic. They're shooting here, at the concert. I'm in the hall. Call the police.”

    As the attackers entered the hall, Kazinskaya and her friend tried to help others evacuate but faced challenges due to the stampede towards the exits. Amidst the chaos, they sought refuge in a toilet, surrounded by thick smoke from the fire ignited by the gunmen.

    Despite their repeated attempts to escape, the dense smoke forced them to retreat each time. The attackers, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, continued their assault, making it one of Russia's deadliest attacks in decades.

    Kazinskaya's courage and quick thinking in sharing messages on her Telegram channel played a crucial role in alerting authorities and seeking assistance during the terrifying ordeal.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
