Students and commuters in Lahore struggle as petrol prices surge, calling the situation unsustainable. They appeal for government relief as record-high fuel costs spark protests in Pakistan's National Assembly, disrupting legislative business.

Students Grapple with Unsustainable Fuel Costs

Amid the West Asia crisis, as petrol prices continue their upward climb, in Lahore, the students and daily commuters are feeling the strain, with many warning that the rising cost of fuel is fast becoming unsustainable. Ali Hassan, Mohammed Saleem, and Mohammed Zubair, all students, voiced their growing concerns over the situation. "Petrol prices are likely to increase further at this time. But what can we do? We are students," one of them tsaid, reflecting the shared anxiety among youth.

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Struggling to keep up with daily expenses, they say that even basic mobility is turning into a challenge. "By the grace of Allah, we are somehow managing whatever we can, but it is becoming very difficult for us," they added.

For many, two-wheelers remain the most affordable and practical mode of transport. However, with fuel costs rising steadily, even that option is now under threat. "The situation may soon reach a point where we will have to park our bikes at home like showpieces, because they will no longer be affordable to use," they warned. The students have made a direct appeal to the government, urging authorities to consider relief measures or special allowances to ease the burden on the student community. As inflationary pressures mount, their voices echo a broader concern across Lahore--that essential daily travel is slipping out of reach for ordinary citizens.

Opposition Protests Disrupt National Assembly

Meanwhile, the National Assembly of Pakistan was unable to address an extensive 90-point agenda after opposition lawmakers launched a fierce demonstration against a massive surge in fuel prices, Dawn reported. The legislative session on Friday was disrupted by an outcry over a record-breaking hike of 43 per cent in petrol prices and a 55 per cent jump in high-speed diesel (HSD) rates.

The revised prices, which now stand at PKR 458.4 per litre for petrol and PKR 520.35 per litre for HSD, were disclosed late Thursday night. According to Dawn, the government attributed the spike to a global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

As the opposition launched its protest, Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah was forced to adjourn the sitting without completing any official business. The session was intended to cover a question hour, a calling attention notice regarding solar net metering policies, and several legislative bills.

Widespread Anger Over Record-High Fuel Prices

With the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region impacting energy supplies, common people in Pakistan are facing the brunt of the fuel crisis. Residents of Karachi have also expressed strong anger after the government sharply increased fuel prices, pushing petrol to a record PKR 458.40 per litre and diesel to PKR 520.35 per litre, effective April 3. (ANI)