A Labubu doll, a symbol of consumerism, was placed on Karl Marx's grave, sparking viral reactions online due to the irony of the situation. The image highlighted the contrast between Marx's anti-capitalist views and the popularity of toys.

The revolutionary socialist and political theorist Karl Marx dedicated his life to opposing capitalism and alerting people to its negative effects. He most likely never imagined that he would end up joining the precise thing he opposed. But that’s exactly what happened recently at his grave in London’s Highgate Cemetery.

A Labubu doll, flower bouquets, and a note were placed on Karl Marx's grave in a picture that went viral on the Internet. The Father of Communism opposed and denounced consumer society throughout his life, yet these plush dolls are all about hype, limited editions, and surprise boxes. As a result, the image became viral once people saw it online, and many people responded to its irony.

Check out Viral Post:

Scroll to load tweet…

Netizens React to Social Media Post

One user commented, "Putting a Labubu there is actually akin to performing voodoo on Marx." Another astonishingly asked, “Is that a f—-g labubu?"

"Labubu might be one of the most anti-Marx things I have ever seen," another person said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

"The concept of knowing there is currently a Labubu on Karl Marx's grave," wrote another.

What is A Labubu Doll?

The trendy Labubu doll is part of the Pop Mart collection, which is sold in blind boxes, and customers would not know anything about the colour or type of the doll they will be receiving. Due to their restricted production, these plush toys can occasionally fetch hundreds of dollars. As an illustration of the type of manufactured yearning and consumer frenzy Karl Marx originally cautioned us against, a Labubu has now become a status symbol for Generation Z.