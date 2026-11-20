Dashcam footage shows a rider slamming into a Tesla on Interstate 110 in Los Angeles and catching fire. The CHP says the Tesla made an unsafe lane change.

A motorcyclist crashed into a Tesla on a Los Angeles freeway and was engulfed in flames, in footage recorded on a dashcam and later released by the California Highway Patrol.

The video opens with vehicles moving slowly through morning traffic on the 110 Freeway. The Tesla changes lanes, and a motorcyclist then comes into frame, sliding into the rear of the car and setting off a fireball.

The rider is thrown onto the roadway as flames rise near the back of the vehicle, while the motorcycle slides towards the concrete median, leaving a trail of fire behind it.

Within seconds, the rider appears to get to their feet and run from the burning wreckage, as a second motorcyclist pulls up nearby.

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According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 7:21 am on October 29 in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 110. The rider was splitting lanes in heavy traffic when the Tesla changed lanes to the left, triggering the collision.

A CHP spokesperson told TMZ that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with moderate injuries that were not life threatening. The department said its investigation is nearly finished and that the Tesla made an unsafe lane change, though authorities could not confirm whether the move was deliberate. The matter is being handled as a traffic collision investigation.

The CHP released the civilian dashcam footage as a warning about the risks of lane splitting, reminding motorists to check blind spots and watch their speed even when traffic is heavy.