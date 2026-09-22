Authorities in Kuwait busted a secret drug manufacturing unit running inside a farmhouse in the Kabd area. The police arrested a man who was making and selling Shabu. They also seized two kilos of drugs and hidden cash from him. The arrested man had his Kuwaiti citizenship cancelled earlier because he held dual citizenship.

Kuwait City: The police found a secret drug factory in Kuwait. The General Directorate for Drug Control arrested a man. He was making and selling Shabu drugs from a farmhouse in the Kabd area. First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef directly supervised this massive crackdown.

Saudi Arabia: 9 Dead After Massive Collision In Tragic Road Crash! Read Details

The police got a secret tip-off about this operation. They investigated the matter and caught the suspect from his house in Saad Al Abdullah. The cops searched the place and found two kilograms of Shabu. They also recovered raw materials used for making the drugs. The police found a lot of cash hidden underground near his house. The Interior Ministry said the suspect confessed during questioning. He admitted that he made Shabu at the Kabd farmhouse and earned the hidden cash by selling drugs.

Mecca: Passengers Safe As Moving Bus Suddenly Catches Fire! Read On

The arrested man is a former Kuwaiti citizen. The government had cancelled his citizenship earlier because they found out he had dual citizenship. The authorities have started legal action against him. They are also working to cancel the license of the farmhouse used for making drugs. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef made it clear that the country will continue taking strict action against drug makers and dealers.