Kuwait: Online fish trade scam wipes out bank accounts of many including Keralites

A large-scale online fish trade scam in Kuwait has resulted in significant financial losses for many, including people from Kerala.

Kuwait: Online fish trade scam wipes out bank accounts of many including Keralites
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

Kuwait City: A massive online fish trade scam has been reported in Kuwait, leaving many, including Malayalis, with emptied bank accounts. Fraudsters created a fake Facebook page posing as a well-known fish company, offering seafood at a 50% discount.

Customers placing orders online were directed to a payment page resembling Kuwait’s banking payment app. Once they entered their bank details and provided the OTP, scammers withdrew all the money from their accounts. Many individuals, including Malayalis, fell victim to this fraud.
 

Kuwait: Online fish trade scam wipes out bank accounts of many including Keralites malayalis anr

The scammers sold various seafood items, including shrimp, Zubaidi fish, and fish barbecue. For instance, large shrimp were advertised at 8 dinars per 10 kg. One Malayali customer who made an 8-dinar payment ended up losing around 400 dinars, as multiple unauthorized transactions drained his account within minutes.

Several victims have filed complaints with the police, but the investigation is still ongoing. The fraudulent Facebook page used for the scam remains active, with many victims commenting on the page about their financial losses. Despite these warnings, the scam continues unchecked.

