    Kremlin warns of conflict with NATO if alliance troops engage in Ukraine

    “The very fact of discussing the possibility of sending certain contingents to Ukraine from NATO countries is a very important new element,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Macron’s remarks.

    The Kremlin on Tuesday issued a stern warning regarding the possibility of conflict between Russia and the US-led NATO military alliance if European members of NATO decide to deploy troops to Ukraine, according to a report by Reuters.

    When questioned by reporters about the potential risks of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO if NATO members deployed their troops to Ukraine, Peskov responded: “In that case, we would need to talk not about the probability, but about the inevitability (of a direct conflict).”

    Also read: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia 'must win' war in embarrassing gaffe (WATCH)

    The warning comes amidst discussions among NATO members regarding potential troop deployment to Ukraine. Sweden, Czech Republic, and Poland have stated that they are not contemplating sending troops to Ukraine, following inquiries about remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not dismiss the possibility for European nations.

    Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, stated earlier today that he has no plans to deploy troops to Ukraine, asserting that it is not a pertinent consideration for NATO at present.

    He told Swedish broadcaster SVT, “Right now we are fully occupied with sending advanced materials to from Sweden to Ukraine in many different ways, like many other countries are. So that is a whole other thing. There are not any requests from Ukraine’s side either for that. That question is not relevant."

    The remarks follow Hungary's parliament's approval of Sweden's NATO accession, nearly two years after the historically neutral country submitted its application to join the Western military alliance.

    On Tuesday morning, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that he has no plans to deploy any troops to Ukraine. Likewise, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk affirmed that Poland is not considering sending troops to Ukraine.

    Speaking at a meeting of 20 mainly European leaders in Paris on Monday, Macron said “there is no consensus to officially back any ground troops. That said, nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we can to make sure that Russia does not prevail.”

    Also read: Hungary's Parliament approves Sweden's NATO membership, ending two-year process

    French authorities have reportedly expressed concerns over the absence of a unified Western response to Vladimir Putin's effective mobilization of the Russian economy for war. They find it troubling that there has been no cohesive Western force to counteract Putin's actions. Additionally, Western responses have lacked clarity and practicality.

    Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have reported shortages of weapons and ammunition as they face off against Russian advances. The prolonged stalemate is gradually shifting in favour of Russian gains.

