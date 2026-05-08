Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York during the International Migration Review Forum. He led the Indian delegation, delivered a national statement, and called for UN institutional reform.

Minister's Engagements at IMRF Throughout the day, Singh maintained a robust schedule, delivering India's national statement during the IMRF plenary session. He also headlined a specialised side event curated by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, focused on "Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance: The e-Migrate Experience of India".Addressing a gathering of UN ambassadors, senior officials, and various heads of delegations at a reception held at the Permanent Mission of India, Singh advocated for institutional reform. He "called for a more agile, effective, and impactful United Nations, equipped to meet the challenges of our time," according to his statement. 'Operation Sindoor' Commemoration The day's proceedings also included a solemn commemorative event hosted by the Indian Permanent Mission to mark the first anniversary of "Operation Sindoor". The military operation was initiated by India in May last year to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.The Permanent Mission of India conveyed its appreciation for the Minister's attendance and "for his guidance as we keep working for furthering and defending our national interest" on the global stage at the United Nations.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) In a high-level diplomatic engagement, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a "productive meeting" with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters. The meeting took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM). Singh, who has been in New York since Sunday, is heading the Indian delegation for the forum, which is being conducted under the UN General Assembly's oversight from May 4 to 8. "Had a productive meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Mr Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the IMRF," the Union Minister of State shared in a post on X.Throughout the day, Singh maintained a robust schedule, delivering India's national statement during the IMRF plenary session. He also headlined a specialised side event curated by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, focused on "Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance: The e-Migrate Experience of India".Addressing a gathering of UN ambassadors, senior officials, and various heads of delegations at a reception held at the Permanent Mission of India, Singh advocated for institutional reform. He "called for a more agile, effective, and impactful United Nations, equipped to meet the challenges of our time," according to his statement.The day's proceedings also included a solemn commemorative event hosted by the Indian Permanent Mission to mark the first anniversary of "Operation Sindoor". The military operation was initiated by India in May last year to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.The Permanent Mission of India conveyed its appreciation for the Minister's attendance and "for his guidance as we keep working for furthering and defending our national interest" on the global stage at the United Nations. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source