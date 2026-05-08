Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York during the International Migration Review Forum. He led the Indian delegation, delivered a national statement, and called for UN institutional reform.
Minister's Engagements at IMRFThroughout the day, Singh maintained a robust schedule, delivering India's national statement during the IMRF plenary session. He also headlined a specialised side event curated by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, focused on "Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance: The e-Migrate Experience of India".Addressing a gathering of UN ambassadors, senior officials, and various heads of delegations at a reception held at the Permanent Mission of India, Singh advocated for institutional reform. He "called for a more agile, effective, and impactful United Nations, equipped to meet the challenges of our time," according to his statement.
'Operation Sindoor' CommemorationThe day's proceedings also included a solemn commemorative event hosted by the Indian Permanent Mission to mark the first anniversary of "Operation Sindoor". The military operation was initiated by India in May last year to dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.The Permanent Mission of India conveyed its appreciation for the Minister's attendance and "for his guidance as we keep working for furthering and defending our national interest" on the global stage at the United Nations.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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