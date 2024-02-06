Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    King Charles diagnosed with cancer; undergoing treatment: Buckingham Palace

    King Charles has begun treatment for cancer following its discovery during a hospitalization for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer. Despite medical advice to limit public duties, the King will continue state obligations.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that King Charles has commenced treatment for cancer, following its detection during his recent hospitalization for an enlarged prostate. While the Palace refrained from specifying the type of cancer, it confirmed that the 75-year-old monarch is undergoing outpatient treatment at his residence in London.

    Despite medical advice to postpone public engagements, King Charles will continue to fulfil state obligations and maintain weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In case of incapacity, constitutional provisions allow for the appointment of "counsellors of state" to deputize for the monarch, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward.

    Notable figures worldwide expressed solidarity and well wishes for the King's recovery. US President Joe Biden, drawing from personal experience with cancer, extended prayers for a swift recovery via social media. Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron and Roberta Metsola, head of the European Parliament, conveyed messages of support.

    Ireland's President Michael D Higgins conveyed his concern, wishing King Charles a speedy recovery on behalf of the Irish people. 

    The revelation of King Charles's cancer diagnosis follows a period of more than two weeks of speculation about his health.

    • January 17: Buckingham Palace discloses that King Charles will undergo hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate in the ensuing week.

    • January 26: King Charles undergoes treatment for his enlarged prostate at the London Clinic after admission in the morning. Queen Camilla remarks positively on her husband's condition, stating, "He's doing well."

    • January 29: After a three-night stay, King Charles is discharged from the hospital. The Palace announces the postponement of his public engagements to facilitate a period of private recovery.

    • January 31: The Queen remarks that her husband is "doing his best" following his hospital treatment.

    • February 4: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church in Sandringham, marking the King's first public appearance since his treatment, during which he acknowledges well-wishers with a wave.

    • February 5: Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles's diagnosis of a form of cancer detected during his recent treatment and announces the commencement of "regular treatments.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
