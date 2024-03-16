Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights

Kim Jong Un made headlines as he took his inaugural ride in a luxury car gifted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a symbolic gesture of strengthened ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. The Aurus Senat limousine, a token of diplomatic goodwill exchanged during their summit last September.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently embarked on his maiden journey in a luxurious car gifted to him by Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a symbolic milestone in the deepening ties between Russia and neighbour North Korea.

The vehicle, an Aurus Senat limousine, was presented to the supreme Korean leader following his summit with Putin in Russia last September, signifying a new era of diplomatic relations between the two nations after a four-year hickup. Kim Jong Un's sister and prominent government official, Kim Yo Jong, confirmed the historic ride, describing it as "clear proof of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage," according to state-run KCNA.

The use of the luxury vehicle shows the evolving relationship between North Korea and Russia. The event adds to Kim Jong Un's existing collection of foreign-made luxury cars, believed to have been smuggled into North Korea. Notably, during his Russia visit, Kim traversed between meeting locations in a Maybach limousine brought along on his special train.

Other vehicles in his reported collection include a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Maybach S62. However, beyond the glamour of luxury cars, North Korea has been under scrutiny for attempted luxury vehicle shipments worth over $1 million, as highlighted in a 2021 United Nations report.

The report revealed an attempted delivery from the United Arab Emirates to China, intended for eventual transit to North Korea. The deepening bond between North Korea and Russia has not escaped geopolitical observers, especially amid Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Concerns have been raised regarding potential arms exchanges between the two nations, with the United States and South Korea voicing apprehensions about North Korea supplying weapons to aid Russia's efforts in Ukraine.