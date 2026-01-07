The Trump administration has demanded that Venezuela's interim government sever ties with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba to increase oil cooperation. Venezuela must partner exclusively with the US for oil production and sales.

The Trump administration has laid out a set of hardline demands to Venezuela’s interim government as a condition for increased cooperation on oil production and export, according to multiple people familiar with the plan.

One of the most significant demands is that Caracas sever economic and political ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, effectively ending decades-long partnerships with those countries that have been key buyers and supporters of Venezuelan crude.

According to an ABC News report, the White House communicated privately that Venezuela must “kick out China, Russia, Iran and Cuba,” and partner exclusively with the United States on oil production and sales before being allowed to pump more oil. That would mean prioritising American buyers over traditional markets like China, which has been Venezuela’s largest crude purchaser.

'US can make Venezuela act sooner'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a private briefing on Monday that he believes the US can make Venezuela act sooner than they intend because its existing oil tankers are full, ABC quoted one of the above persons familiar with the matter as saying.

Rubio also reportedly told lawmakers that the as per US estimates, Caracas has only few weeks before it becomes financially insolvent without the sale of its oil reserves.

Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Roger Wicker confirmed to ABC News that the US plan revolves around controlling Venezuela's oil, something he said shall not require the deployment of US troops.

“The government does intend to control the oil, taking charge of the ships, the tankers, and none of them are going to go to Havana… And until they start moving -- we hope to the open market -- there are no more tankers to fill, because they're totally full,” Wicker was quoted as saying.

In addition to reshaping Venezuela’s oil alliances, US officials are seeking broader strategic shifts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that the administration believes Caracas could be pressured into compliance because its oil tankers are already full, limiting its ability to export elsewhere. Rubio’s comments suggest Washington hopes to leverage Venezuela’s economic constraints to force alignment with US interests.

Trump has also framed his approach as part of a larger geopolitical strategy. A senior administration official said the president wants to “exert maximum leverage” over remaining Venezuelan authorities to secure cooperation on issues including migration, drug flows and revitalising oil infrastructure while also doing “what is right for the Venezuelan people.”

These demands come amid sharp tensions in the region. The US military recently detained Venezuela’s former president, Nicolás Maduro, and Venezuela’s interim leadership is under pressure to comply with Washington’s terms if it wants to unlock the full potential of its oil sector. Observers say the situation could reshape global energy geopolitics, particularly if Venezuela shifts its historic ties away from China and Russia toward the United States.