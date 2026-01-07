US President Donald Trump announced a plan for Venezuela's interim government to deliver 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. He stated the oil would be sold at market price, and he would control the proceeds as President.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Venezuela's interim government will deliver up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, and that the proceeds "will be controlled by me" as President.

"The Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"This oil will be sold at its market price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States."

"I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan, immediately," Trump posted on Truth Social. "It will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States."

Separately, the White House is organizing an Oval Office meeting Friday with oil company executives regarding Venezuela, with representatives of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips expected to attend, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the plans.

