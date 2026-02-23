Ahead of PM Modi's Feb 25-26 visit, Israel's envoy calls the India-Israel relationship a 'partnership of trust.' The visit will focus on deepening security, defence, AI, and cyber ties, with leaders aiming to sign a free trade agreement.

Anticipation is building in Srael ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the nation on February 25-26. The Israel embassy in India on Monday released a video welcoming the visit and calling the India-Israel relationship a partnership of trust. "This is an exciting moment for India-Israel relations. We are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel. Now, when India and Israel come together, it's never just a meeting. It's a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time," said Israel envoy to India Reuven Azar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Security, Defence and Technology

Azar said that during the Indian Prime Minister's visit the two countries would move forward and security and defence while forging partnerships in AI, quantum and cyber. "During this visit, we will move forward decisively. First, on security and defence. India and Israel have worked closely for years and we are proud of this strong cooperation. But the world is changing fast and so are the threats. In order to meet them, we will deepen our defence relationship by updating our security agreements. This will allow us to engage in more sensitive projects and develop together technological solutions. Second, our economic partnership is gaining real momentum. We signed a bilateral investment treaty and we are moving forward to sign a free trade agreement, hopefully this year. Third, the visit will be crucial in forging partnerships in areas like AI, quantum and cyber," he said.

"And last, Israel would like to see Indian infrastructure companies coming to Israel. We want to streamline our financial cooperation and promote innovation. Other crucial fields like transportation, water, agriculture and academic cooperation are going to be advanced during this visit as well. India and Israel are not just partners, we are true friends, shaping the future together," he added.

Netanyahu on 'Special Relationship' with India, Modi

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the start of the weekly government meeting on Sunday, said the visit would showcase the "special relationship" forged in recent years between Israel and India, as well as his personal rapport with Prime Minister Modi. "This week, expression will be given to the special relationship that has been forged over recent years between Israel and the global power that is India, and between myself and its leader, Prime Minister Modi. We are personal friends; we speak frequently on the phone and visit one another," Netanyahu said.

Highlighting past engagements, he noted that both leaders had visited each other's countries and maintained close communication, noting that the upcoming visit by PM Modi would further strengthen bilateral cooperation across economic, diplomatic and security spheres. "I have visited India, and Modi has visited here. We waded together in the waters of the Mediterranean, and much water has flowed since then in the Mediterranean, the Ganges, and the Jordan, though less in the Jordan. In any case, one thing has happened: The fabric of this relationship has grown tighter, and he is coming here so we can tighten it further through a series of decisions related to strengthening cooperation between our governments and countries. This includes economic, diplomatic and security cooperation," Netanyahu said.

PM Modi's Itinerary

The Israeli PM said that PM Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the Knesset and will participate in an innovation event in Jerusalem. The two leaders will also visit Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. (ANI)