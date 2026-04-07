Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to slain IRGC intelligence commander Sayyid Majid Khademi, calling his death a martyrdom. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force claimed responsibility for eliminating Khademi in an overnight strike in Tehran.

Khamenei Mourns Slain IRGC Commander as 'Martyr'

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday paid tribute to slain senior Iranian commander Sayyid Majid Khademi, hailing his decades-long contribution to the country's security and intelligence framework, and describing his death as an act of martyrdom. In a series of statements posted on social media platform X, Khamenei said, "Martyr Major General Sayyid Majid Khademi, who had been self-effacingly struggling on the path of God for decades in the fields of the nation's security, intelligence, and defence, has attained the blessing of martyrdom." https://x.com/MKhamenei_ir/status/2041219131467243774

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Khademi, who was associated with the intelligence wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was regarded as a key figure within Iran's internal security establishment. While specific details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been officially disclosed, his passing has drawn strong reactions from Iranian leadership, underlining his role in safeguarding national interests.

Emphasising the ideological commitment of Iran's armed forces, Khamenei stated, "The unbroken ranks of the combatants and fighters on the path of truth in Islamic Iran, along with the self-sacrificing Armed Forces, form such a towering, deeply rooted front that terrorism and crime cannot even crack their resolve for jihadi ideals." https://x.com/MKhamenei_ir/status/2041220356933820831

The remarks come at a time when Iran continues to project its security apparatus as resilient in the face of regional and internal threats. The IRGC, particularly its intelligence arm, plays a critical role in counter-intelligence operations and maintaining internal stability, often operating parallel to other state security agencies.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of the deceased commander, Khamenei added, "I offer my congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of this anonymous commander to his respected family and his comrades in the IRGC Intelligence Organisation, and I pray to Almighty God for his elevated rank [in the Hereafter]." https://x.com/MKhamenei_ir/status/2041221242011697422

Israeli Air Force Claims Responsibility for Elimination

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said that it eliminated the IRGC's intelligence head in overnight strikes in Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "Guided by precise intelligence from Military Intelligence, the Air Force struck overnight in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khotam-Khasini Khademi - Head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Revolutionary Guards."

As per the IAF, Khademi was one of the most central commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated years of military and security experience. The post noted that he was appointed to his role following the elimination of Mohammad Khotami in Operation "With a Lion Cub." In the framework of his role, he acted to gather intelligence for compiling an intelligence picture for the regime's senior echelons during Operation "Roar of the Lion", the post said.

As per the IAF, Khademi was a key figure in the campaign."The intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terrorist acts. In addition, Khademi acted to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and toward Jews around the world and took part in attempts to strike American targets, and was even tasked with monitoring Iranian citizens as part of suppressing internal protests in Iran", IAF said on X.(ANI)