The 23rd Khaan Quest 2026, a multilateral joint military exercise, is underway in Mongolia. An Indian Army contingent is actively participating in intensive joint peacekeeping drills alongside troops from 17 other nations.

The 23rd edition of the Multilateral Joint Military Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 is currently underway at the Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. This edition also marks the 20th anniversary of one of the largest peacekeeping operations training exercises, with participation of over 1,000 troops from 18 countries, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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The Indian Army contingent, comprising 40 personnel and represented by troops from a Battalion of the JAT Regiment along with personnel from other Arms and Services, is actively participating in intensive joint peacekeeping drills in a multinational environment.

Exercise Mandate and Drills

The exercise is being conducted in accordance with the UN mandate and is aimed at enhancing interoperability, communication and coordinated responses in complex operational scenarios.

As part of the exercise, Indian Army troops are rehearsing multiple tactical drills, including checkpoint procedures, patrolling, cordon and search, mob control, protection of UN assets, humanitarian assistance to civilians, combat first aid and casualty evacuation.

Focus on Women, Peace, and Security

The contingent is also participating in the 'Women, Peace and Security' segment, which highlights gender-sensitive peacekeeping, protection of civilians, community engagement and inclusive approaches in conflict and post-conflict environments.

Enhancing Interoperability and Readiness

As per the ministry, the exercise provides an important platform for participating contingents to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for peace support operations. The joint training environment is helping soldiers build mutual understanding, confidence and mission readiness required for operating together in multinational UN peacekeeping missions.

India's Contribution to Peacekeeping

Drawing upon India's decades-long experience in UN peacekeeping, including the contribution of women peacekeepers, the Indian Army contingent is displaying high standards of professionalism, discipline and operational preparedness. Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 reflects the Indian Army's continued commitment to global peace, stability and international cooperation while contributing towards building capable and mission-ready multinational contingents.

Exercise Background and History

The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to July 3, at Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Exercise is to bring together military forces from across the world to collaborate and enhance interoperability in peace support operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted from 14-28 June 2025 in Mongolia.

The exercise first started as a bilateral event between the USA and the Mongolian Defence Forces in the year 2003. Subsequently, from the year 2006 onwards, the exercise graduated to a Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercise with the current one being the 23rd iteration.

The participation by an Indian contingent reflects India's steadfast commitment to global peace and strategic partnership with Mongolia. (ANI)