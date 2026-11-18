At a UN human rights forum in Geneva, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri urged international action against alleged civilian killings, school occupations, and military force used against the population in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri Raises Human Rights Concerns in PoJK at UN Forum in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], November 18 (ANI): Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has raised concerns over reported civilian killings, alleged excessive use of military force, prolonged closure of educational institutions and restrictions on fundamental freedoms in PoJK during a United Nations human rights forum in Geneva. According to a post shared on X by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Kashmiri addressed the Sixth Session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, held on November 16 and 17, 2026, under the theme "Education for civic participation: empowering future generations, fostering knowledge and critical thinking."

During his address, Kashmiri called for urgent international attention to the situation in Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK, demanding civilian protection, accountability and the establishment of an independent international fact-finding mission. One of the key issues highlighted during the intervention was the reported killing of 14-year-old Ayesha Saqib, a ninth-grade student who was allegedly shot dead on November 12, 2026, in Mutialmera, Rawalakot. Her 11-year-old sister, Jawairiya Saqib, was reportedly critically injured in the incident. According to the information cited in the UKPNP spokesperson's post, the two sisters were playing outside their family home when the shooting occurred. Local activists have alleged the involvement of Pakistani security forces. Kashmiri demanded an independent investigation into the incident, justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible.

Raising concerns over the impact of the unrest on education, Kashmiri said schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Rawalakot had reportedly remained closed since June 5, 2026. The post stated that local accounts alleged Pakistani security forces had occupied educational buildings, preventing students and teachers from accessing classrooms. Internet shutdowns, suspension of mobile services and communication blackouts had also reportedly disrupted online learning, academic research and examination preparations, leaving many students at risk of losing an entire academic year.

Kashmiri also highlighted allegations concerning the use of explosive drones, mortar shells and sophisticated weapons against civilian populations. According to local sources and activists cited in the post, more than 100 people have reportedly lost their lives and thousands sustained injuries during the unrest. However, the post acknowledged that these casualty figures and allegations have not been independently verified, stressing the need for an urgent international investigation.

During his intervention, Kashmiri outlined five key demands to the United Nations, calling for an independent international fact-finding mission to investigate reported civilian killings, attacks on children and other alleged human rights violations. He also demanded the withdrawal of security forces, particularly from educational institutions, and the immediate restoration of access to schools and colleges. Other demands included restoring internet connectivity and mobile communications, protecting students' educational opportunities and investigating allegations involving explosive drones, mortar shelling and excessive military force against civilians.

Furthermore, he urged the international community to ensure the protection of children, students, teachers, journalists, human rights defenders and peaceful civic activists, while holding those responsible for violations accountable. Emphasising the importance of education and children's rights, the statement carried the message: "Kashmir's children deserve books, not bullets!" It further stressed that the future of PoJK should be shaped by educated, empowered and critically thinking young people rather than fear, violence or restrictions on fundamental freedoms. "The children of PoJK deserve books, not bullets. Classrooms, not military occupation. Education, not fear," the statement said. Concluding its appeal, the UKPNP spokesperson emphasised that the rights of children and young people to education, dignity and meaningful civic participation must be protected, urging the United Nations and the international community to take urgent action over the reported situation in Rawalakot and PoJK. (ANI)