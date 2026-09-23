French President Macron met US President Trump at the UNGA, aiming to secure a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and ease the energy crisis. He also criticized past regime change policies and, in his UN address, called the Gaza situation 'shameful'.

French President Emmanuel Macron has underlined the key objective of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York. Speaking to American News Network, ABC News the French President said the main objective was to find the right deal to open the Strait of Hormuz in order to address escalating global energy crisis.

Macron also criticized the decision to go to war in the first place, saying, "Having a regime change by bombing a country is not something I think feasible. And for me, it's not a good option, because it doesn't work. And we did this mistake several times in the past decades."

Macron Outlines Broader UNGA Agenda

Earlier, in a post on X, Macron said, "The world's crises do not stop at our borders. They impact our compatriots, threaten our security, our purchasing power, our future. Having arrived in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, I met with President Trump and then President Zelensky. Defending our interests, upholding international law, and building coalitions capable of achieving results: in a disordered world, France makes its voice heard. A voice for peace, sovereignty, and cooperation."

Address to the UN General Assembly

During his address to the 81st sesstion of the UN General Assembly, Macron spoke about the conflict in west asia, emphasising that the Strait of Hormuz should not be used for “blackmail” and said reopening the waterway was critical.

Calls Gaza Situation 'Shameful'

“What is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza? Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful,” he said The French President further said that the situation in Gaza is “shameful”, while questioning the international community’s response to the crisis.

“is a priority”.“It is in the interest of all of us for vessels to be able to transit through the Strait.. The reopening of the Hormuz Strait is a priority, and the respect of international law is also a priority,” he said. (ANI)