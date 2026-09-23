US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that the Indian and US armies are currently exchanging knowledge on weapons, equipment and unmanned systems as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the bilateral exercise.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said that the Indian and US armies are currently exchanging knowledge on weapons, equipment and unmanned systems as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Yudh Abhyas in full swing! U.S. and Indian Army soldiers exchange knowledge on weapons, equipment, and unmanned systems." Yudh Abhyas in full swing! U.S. and Indian Army soldiers exchange knowledge on weapons, equipment, and unmanned systems. pic.twitter.com/g05Q3QlB0a — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 22, 2026

Exercise Scope and Locations

The 22nd edition of the bilateral exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. Around 600 personnel from each side are participating in the exercise.

Joint Firing Drills at Mahajan Range

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mahajan Field Firing Range came alive with the thunder of artillery as troops of the Indian Army and the US Army trained together on a range of weapon systems during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.

The joint training featured the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, Dhanush artillery gun and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, while L70 air-defence guns and M-LIDS systems were also seen in action during the practice sessions.

Focus on Interoperability and Gunnery Techniques

A key focus of the training was developing interoperability in the planning, coordination and execution of fires. Observation Post parties from both armies trained together in landmark indication, target identification, engagement procedures, transmission of fire orders and correction of fire, gaining first-hand experience of each other’s gunnery techniques and communication drills, the release said.

From identifying targets at the Observation Post to engaging them through different firing platforms, the integrated drills enabled the two contingents to practise the complete chain of battlefield fire support.

The training sharpened precision, responsiveness and coordination while building a common understanding of procedures required for effective combined operations.

The joint firing and Observation Post training at Mahajan Field Firing Range reflects the practical focus of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, with soldiers of both armies exchanging operational experience, refining interoperability and strengthening their ability to operate together in complex battlefield conditions, the release said.

Overall Objectives of Yudh Abhyas 2026

Contingents of the Indian Army and the United States Army are currently undergoing intensive joint training across multiple platforms and operational scenarios as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise, began on September 15. The ongoing drills focus on honing combat tactics, boosting joint operational readiness, and refining tactical procedures between both forces in diverse environments.

The annual exercise sees troops from both nations training side by side across diverse platforms to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) while exchanging operational best practices. (ANI)

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