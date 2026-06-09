The Kashmiri diaspora protested in Bradford, UK, against alleged human rights abuses and political repression by Pakistani forces in PoJK. Demonstrators urged the UN and international bodies to conduct impartial investigations into the violations.

Members of the Kashmiri diaspora from across the United Kingdom gathered in Bradford on Tuesday to protest against what they described as ongoing human rights violations, political repression and the use of force against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) by Pakistani forces in the region.

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According to a release, the peaceful demonstration saw the participation of community members, activists and supporters who called for greater international attention to the situation in the region.

Protesters carried banners and placards demanding justice, accountability and protection of fundamental rights.

According to the organisers, participants expressed concerns over the reported human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that people in the region continue to face restrictions on civil liberties, political repression and other forms of state action.

Calls for International Investigation

The demonstrators urged the international community to take note of the situation and ensure that the rights and dignity of the people of the region are protected.

Speakers at the protest called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations and global judicial institutions to undertake independent and impartial investigations into reported human rights violations.

"The demonstrators called upon international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and international judicial institutions to conduct independent and impartial investigations into all reported human rights violations. They further appealed for effective measures to safeguard the fundamental freedoms, security, and democratic rights of the people of Pakistan-administered Kashmir," the release stated.

Protest Aims and Future Actions

Representatives of the Kashmiri diaspora said the protest was intended to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people in the region and to advocate for justice through peaceful and democratic means.

The organisers stated that they would continue their campaign to draw international attention to the issue and called for sustained monitoring of the situation by global institutions.

The protesters further urged the international community to uphold international human rights standards and ensure accountability for any alleged violations committed against civilians in the region.

Background: Recent Unrest in PoJK

This comes after widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

State Response and Violent Clashes

Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation.

(ANI)