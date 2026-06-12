The Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK) has condemned the killing of civilian protesters and use of excessive force by Pakistani authorities in PoJK, calling for an impartial assessment and accountability for the human rights violations.

The Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir (ATVK) has strongly condemned the reported killing of civilian protesters and the alleged use of excessive force by Pakistani authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), calling the actions a grave violation of human rights and democratic freedoms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ATVK Seeks International Probe, Accountability

In a memorandum, ATVK expressed deep concern over reports of civilian casualties and alleged human rights abuses during recent protests in the region. The organisation stated that peaceful demonstrators were subjected to excessive force, describing the incidents as "heinous" and unacceptable.

The memorandum, issued by ATVK Chairperson and human rights activist Tasleema Akhter, urged the international community, human rights organisations, and global institutions to take immediate notice of the situation. The group called for an impartial assessment of the developments in PoJK and demanded accountability for those responsible for the reported violence.

"Such actions constitute a serious violation of fundamental human rights and democratic freedoms," the memorandum stated, emphasising that the rights of civilians and peaceful protesters must be protected under international norms.

ATVK also appealed to the United Nations to intervene and take cognisance of the alleged violations. The organisation urged the global body to press for measures aimed at preventing further violence and ensuring the protection of civilians in the region.

The memorandum further called on international stakeholders to uphold human dignity, safeguard fundamental rights, and ensure justice for affected communities. According to the organisation, the suffering of innocent civilians should not be ignored, and those responsible for any unlawful use of force must be held accountable through transparent mechanisms.

Amnesty International Condemns Crackdown

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. (ANI)