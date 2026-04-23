FBI Director Kash Patel has defended himself after a viral video showed him celebrating and chugging beer with Team USA player Matthew Tkachuk after an Olympic win. Amid criticism, Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over claims of misconduct. He denies any wrongdoing.

Kash Patel has responded to growing criticism over a viral locker-room video from the 2026 Winter Olympics, even as his $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic moves forward. The controversy links a celebratory moment in Milan with a serious legal battle in Washington, raising questions about public conduct and media reporting.

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What the ,viral video, shows

The video was filmed after Team USA won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. It shows Patel inside the locker room celebrating with players, including Matthew Tkachuk. In the clip, Patel is seen smiling, cheering, and at one point chugging beer as Tkachuk places a medal around his neck. The footage quickly spread online and drew mixed reactions.

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Some people saw it as a harmless celebration. Others questioned whether it was appropriate given Patel’s role as FBI Director.

Why Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit

Patel has filed a $250 million defamation case against The Atlantic. He claims the publication made false statements about his behaviour during the trip.

According to his legal team, the report accused him of 'excessive drinking' and 'unexplained absences'. They argue these claims are not true and were published despite warnings.

Patel says the lawsuit is meant to challenge what he calls irresponsible reporting. The case is now expected to be decided in court.

Patel's response to criticism

Speaking publicly, Patel defended his actions in clear terms. He said he was simply celebrating with athletes after a major win. “I’m like an everyday American who loves his country and the sport of hockey,” he said. He added that he joined the celebration because he was invited.

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He strongly denied any wrongdoing. Patel stated that he has “never been intoxicated on the job” and challenged critics to prove otherwise in court.

Official duties during the trip

Patel has also explained that his visit to Milan was not just for the Olympics. He said he had official responsibilities, including meetings with international law enforcement agencies.

These meetings were linked to security arrangements during the Games. Patel argues this shows he was carrying out his duties while also attending a public event.

This point is important to his defence, as it separates his professional role from the celebration seen in the video.

Political reaction adds pressure

The situation has also drawn attention in Washington. Reports suggested that Donald Trump was unhappy with parts of the trip, including the use of a government aircraft and the locker-room celebration.

However, the White House has publicly backed Patel. Officials said they remain confident in his work and pointed to his overall performance rather than focusing on one incident.

A debate that goes beyond court

The case now sits at the centre of a wider debate. It raises questions about how public officials should behave in informal settings and how the media reports on such moments.

While the lawsuit may settle legal issues, public opinion remains divided. Some see the video as normal human behaviour, while others expect stricter standards from senior officials.

As the legal battle continues, both the courtroom and public debate are likely to keep this story in focus.