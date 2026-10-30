A viral video from Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar shows a woman surrounded and reportedly harassed by a large group of men following a minor car collision. Identified as psychologist Ayesha Zahid, she released a statement denying claims of being under the influence and detailed her experience during the road-rage incident.

A video of a woman allegedly causing a disturbance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after car collision has gone viral. Following the incident, the lady, named as Ayesha Zahid, declared in a video statement, that she had not been drugged, and was reportedly a psychologist. The viral video shows woman being encircled and reportedly harassed by a gang of around 20 to 30 men after a vehicle crash, sparking indignation on social media. The footage has prompted worries about the woman’s safety and the violent nature of the mob.

Karachi Woman Hounded By Men Over Minor Collision

A small traffic accident at Johar Mor in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar neighborhood on October 28, 2026 sparked a viral road-rage incident. The video became viral when the woman stepped out and accosted people on the road. In the viral video, numerous men can be seen gathered around the woman's car following the alleged crash. Things seem to become worse as people from the throng surround the vehicle and confront her. Later, the lady, who identified herself as Ayesha, released a video denying claims of her being under the influence of drugs and stated several others were purportedly heard saying, “Isko Maaro, Yeh Deserve Karti Hai” (Beat her, she deserves it).

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What Did Woman Say?

Ayesha, who shared a video of herself after the viral incident, said, "So there has been a video circulating about me from different angles of what happened." Talking about the clarification, she said, "I am just going to clarify my side but there is not much to clarify. Main gaadi se utri dekhne ke liye ki kisi ko chot toh nahi aayi. Somebody said, ‘Aaurton ko gaadi chalani nahi aati toh road par kyun aati hain?’ I was asking for my phone and keys, but they dragged me, touching me, holding me, dragging me, pulling me, till I said, ‘I need a policewoman.’

The video has sparked discussions about mob behaviour, public safety and the treatment of women in public spaces. Many social media users have condemned the men for allegedly threatening and intimidating the woman over what was reportedly a minor traffic accident.