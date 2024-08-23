Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination

    Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, making history as the first woman of Indian and African heritage to run for U.S. president.

    Kamala Harris ready for final showdown against Donald Trump, accepts Presidential nomination
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). She will face off against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November elections. Harris has made history as the first woman of Indian and African heritage to run on a major party's ticket.

    "On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey on behalf of Americans, like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination the United States," she received a thunderous applause from the audience as she spoke. Harris also expressed her gratitude to President Joe Biden, her husband Doug Emhoff, and her running mate Tim Walz.

    Harris took the stage on the final day of the DNC, where thousands of energized supporters filled the venue. She became the Democratic candidate just over a month ago after Biden, 81, was pressured by his allies to withdraw from the race. If victorious, she would make history as the first woman to be elected as the US president.

    Harris vowed to support Ukraine and NATO allies if elected President and promised to implement a middle-class tax cut. She criticised her opponent, Trump, for neglecting the middle class.
     

    Video Icon