Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamala Harris campaign gets desi touch with ‘Nacho Nacho’ video (WATCH)

    Inspired by the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from the film "RRR", the song has been performed by Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap and aims to mobilise South Asian voters for Indian-origin Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

    Kamala Harris campaign gets desi touch with Nacho Nacho video watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    The Bollywood-inspired music video for the hit song "Naatu Naatu," which was directed by Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria, aims to garner support for Kamala Harris's presidential candidacy from the South Asian community.

    The little film has scenes from Harris's campaign trail and a cover of the well-known song "RRR," which is renamed "Nacho Nacho." In addition, it targets over five million South Asian voters in pivotal swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona and includes messages from leaders in the Indian community in a variety of regional languages.

    “Excited to share the release of our new music video, ‘Nacho Nacho,’ supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for President! Let’s mobilise and turn out the South Asian vote in key battleground states,” Bhutoria said in a social media post on X Bhutoria, a member of the National Finance Committee for Harris for President, believes that Harris represents a “brighter future” for Indian-Americans and a chance to “turn the page on the division of Donald Trump”.

    He said that voters in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, and other languages may relate to the music video, which also features Kamala Harris receiving her nomination.

    If she wins, Kamala Harris, 59, will be the first woman to become the country's president in the US's 248-year history. Following US President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential run due to growing worries about his advanced age—especially following his catastrophic June debate with Republican competitor Donald Trump—she was selected as the Democratic candidate.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nuclear power plant on moon? India may join Russia, China in groundbreaking lunar project: Report snt

    Nuclear power plant on moon? India may join Russia, China in groundbreaking lunar project: Report

    Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's extradition to put her on trial for 'mass killings & crimes against humanity snt

    Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's extradition to put her on trial for 'mass killings & crimes against humanity'

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top shk

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top

    Bangladesh unrest: Popular YouTuber Hero Alom assaulted in Bogra court premises, forced to do sit-ups (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Popular YouTuber Hero Alom assaulted in Bogra court premises, forced to do sit-ups (WATCH)

    Super Typhoon Yagi kills at least 14, injures over 150 people in Vietnam; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    At least 14 killed, over 150 injured as super typhoon Yagi batters Vietnam; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nita Ambani looks elegant in a multi-coloured 'Bandhej' saree for Ganesh Utsav RKK

    Nita Ambani looks elegant in a multi-coloured 'Bandhej' saree for Ganesh Utsav

    football UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Portugal to 2-1 win over Scotland with 901st career goal (WATCH) snt

    UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Portugal to 2-1 win over Scotland with 901st career goal (WATCH)

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    India's Chandrayaan-3 detects over 250 seismic signals on moon, including 50 potential moonquakes anr

    India's Chandrayaan-3 detects over 250 seismic signals on moon, including 50 potential moonquakes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon