Trudeau chokes up as he prepares to exit amid rising US-Canada trade dispute [WATCH]

Canada is poised for a significant political transformation this weekend as the ruling Liberal Party prepares to choose a new leader. This leadership change signals the conclusion of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nearly ten-year tenure, as he steps down amid waning public support and increasing challenges. During a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau grew visibly emotional as he reflected on his tenure in office.

“Every single day in this office, I have put Canadians first. We got you. Even in these last days, we will not let Canadians down,” he said, his voice breaking.

The Liberal Party is scheduled to reveal its new leader on Sunday, March 9. With the selection finalized, Trudeau will formally step down, bringing his tenure as both Prime Minister and the party’s leader to an end.

Trudeau had declared his resignation in January after a decline in approval ratings. While his leadership initially enjoyed strong public backing, it faced increasing challenges due to economic difficulties, policy choices, and rising voter discontent.

In his farewell speech, Trudeau also touched on the ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Taking a swipe at former US President Donald Trump, he criticized Washington’s sudden decision to extend sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods for just one more month. Referring to the move as "Thursday," his remark sparked laughter from the audience.

Trudeau firmly stated that Canada would remain resolute amid escalating trade tensions. “Our goal is to eliminate all tariffs,” he asserted, cautioning that a trade war between the two nations could persist for the foreseeable future.

He also referenced his recent discussion with Trump, describing it as “lively yet productive.” Trudeau emphasized the importance of strong economic relationships between Canada, the US, and Mexico, highlighting their critical role in regional stability and growth.

