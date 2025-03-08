Trudeau chokes up as he prepares to exit amid rising US-Canada trade dispute [WATCH]

Canada is set for a major political shift as the ruling Liberal Party prepares to elect a new leader, marking the end of Justin Trudeau’s nearly decade-long tenure. Stepping down amid declining public support and mounting challenges, Trudeau became emotional during a press conference, reflecting on his time in office.

Justin Trudeau chokes up as he prepares to exit amid rising US-Canada trade dispute [WATCH anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Canada is poised for a significant political transformation this weekend as the ruling Liberal Party prepares to choose a new leader. This leadership change signals the conclusion of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s nearly ten-year tenure, as he steps down amid waning public support and increasing challenges. During a press conference on Thursday, Trudeau grew visibly emotional as he reflected on his tenure in office.

“Every single day in this office, I have put Canadians first. We got you. Even in these last days, we will not let Canadians down,” he said, his voice breaking.  

The Liberal Party is scheduled to reveal its new leader on Sunday, March 9. With the selection finalized, Trudeau will formally step down, bringing his tenure as both Prime Minister and the party’s leader to an end.

Trudeau had declared his resignation in January after a decline in approval ratings. While his leadership initially enjoyed strong public backing, it faced increasing challenges due to economic difficulties, policy choices, and rising voter discontent.

In his farewell speech, Trudeau also touched on the ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Taking a swipe at former US President Donald Trump, he criticized Washington’s sudden decision to extend sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods for just one more month. Referring to the move as "Thursday," his remark sparked laughter from the audience.

Trudeau firmly stated that Canada would remain resolute amid escalating trade tensions. “Our goal is to eliminate all tariffs,” he asserted, cautioning that a trade war between the two nations could persist for the foreseeable future.

He also referenced his recent discussion with Trump, describing it as “lively yet productive.” Trudeau emphasized the importance of strong economic relationships between Canada, the US, and Mexico, highlighting their critical role in regional stability and growth.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donald Trump blasts India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them' (WATCH) snt

Donald Trump blasts India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them' (WATCH)

BREAKING: Dozens killed in Syria as Russia calls for de-escalation amid revenge attacks ddr

Over 70 killed in Syria as Assad loyalists and security forces clash in coastal strongholds

BEAKING: Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks ddr

'Get to the table right now': Trump warns Russia with sanctions, urges immediate Ukraine peace talks

Pakistan's green bike lane project worsens traffic congestion, accidents in Lahore ddr

Pakistan's green bike lane project under fire for worsening traffic, rising accidents

"Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh dmn

"Responsibility of govt to protect Hindus": India voices concern over deteriorating law & order in Bangladesh

Recent Stories

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophy march 8 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 8: Railways equips female RPF officers with chili spray

Big DA hike coming? New govt notification hints at more than 4% increase AJR

Big DA hike coming? New govt notification hints at more than 4% increase

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Revisiting last 5 India-New Zealand encounters in ICC white-ball tournaments HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Revisiting last 5 India-New Zealand encounters in ICC white-ball tournaments

Cheteshwar Pujara eyes Test comeback for England tour, says hunger to play for India is stronger than ever snt

Cheteshwar Pujara eyes Test comeback for England tour, says hunger to play for India is stronger than ever

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities snt

Gene Hackman died of natural causes one week after Betsy Arakawa's death from rare virus, reveal authorities

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon