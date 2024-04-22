Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Just the beginning': Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria

    The strike, which saw at least five rockets fired from the Iraqi town of Zummar, marks the first such incident since early February when Iranian-supported factions in Iraq ceased their hostilities against US troops.

    Just the beginning Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    An Iraqi terrorist faction has announced its intention to recommence assaults on US forces within the nation, seemingly taking credit for an attack on an American military installation in northeastern Syria. The strike, which saw at least five rockets fired from the Iraqi town of Zummar, marks the first such incident since early February when Iranian-supported factions in Iraq ceased their hostilities against US troops. This development follows closely on the heels of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's return from a visit to the United States, during which he held discussions with President Joe Biden at the White House.

    Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah said Iraqi armed groups had decided to resume attacks on the US presence in the country after seeing little progress on talks to achieve the exit of American troops during al-Sudani’s visit to Washington.

    “What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” the group said.

    Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, reported that multiple rockets were launched "from Iraqi territory at the Kharab al-Jir base" in northeastern Syria, where US forces maintain a presence.

    A statement from the Iraqi security forces accused “outlaw elements of having targeted a base of the international coalition with rockets in the heart of Syrian territory”, at about 9:50pm local time.

    Iraqi forces swiftly responded to the attack by launching a large-scale search operation in northern Nineveh province, successfully locating the vehicle used in the assault, as stated in an official announcement. The security forces subsequently destroyed the vehicle involved.

    Following a period of relative calm, marked by a series of rocket attacks and drone strikes by pro-Iranian armed factions against US troops in the Middle East earlier in the year, tensions have reignited. In January, a drone strike claimed the lives of three US soldiers in the Jordanian desert near the Syrian border. In retaliation, the US military conducted strikes on numerous targets in Syria and Iraq, targeting pro-Iranian forces, a move that drew criticism from both governments.

    Presently, the United States maintains approximately 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and nearly 900 across the border in Syria, as part of an international coalition formed in 2014 to combat the Islamic State group.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Germany Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH) AJR

    Germany: Brandenburg Gate hosts 4,000 for 'smoke-in' celebrating cannabis legalization in Berlin (WATCH)

    Bizarre Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH) AJR

    Bizarre! Viral video shows people in China struggle with 'jiggly' legs after 6600 steps climb (WATCH)

    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims snt

    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims

    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner' snt

    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner'

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in very high concentrations gcw

    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in ‘very high concentrations’

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2024: Priyanka Chopra is keen to look out for THIS actress' outfit RKK

    Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra is keen to look out for THIS actress' outfit

    Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy gcw

    BREAKING: Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

    Caught on camera: UP's Bareilly businessman spotted pushing off man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: UP businessman spotted pushing off man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH)

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks rkn

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks

    WATCH: Salman Khan meets Pakistani boxer Shahzaib Rind at Dubai event with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan RKK

    WATCH: Salman Khan meets Pakistani boxer Shahzaib Rind at Dubai event with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon