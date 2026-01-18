Despite a security crackdown with roadblocks and arrests, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) activists successfully held a major rally in Sann, Pakistan, to reiterate their demand for the independence of Sindhudesh from Pakistan.

Despite widespread roadblocks, arrests, and security restrictions, activists of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) succeeded in reaching Sann city, where the party held a major political rally and gathering to reiterate its demand for the independence of Sindhudesh.

Activists Defy State Crackdown

Convoys of JSMM workers travelling from different districts toward Sann city were intercepted at multiple points by police and security agencies. Roads and highways were sealed using barricades, while dozens of activists were detained as authorities attempted to prevent participants from reaching the venue. Video footage circulating online showed law enforcement personnel stopping vehicles, blocking passage, and forcibly dispersing groups of political workers. However, despite the extensive crackdown, several convoys managed to bypass the barriers and reach Sann, where a large number of supporters gathered for the rally. The event went ahead under heavy surveillance, reflecting the tense security environment surrounding Sindhi nationalist political activity.

Case for 'Sindhudesh' Independence Presented

Addressing the gathering, JSMM leaders presented what they described as the national case for the Sindhi people's independence before the United Nations and the international community. Speakers argued that the Sindhi nation possesses a distinct historical identity and ideological consciousness that rejects continued political and economic subjugation. The rally was framed as a reaffirmation of collective resistance against what the party termed 'enforced integration' in Pakistan.

Declaration of Political Disengagement

JSMM leaders stated that the gathering symbolised a renewal of national resolve and an explicit rejection of domination over Sindh's resources, land, and political will. During the speeches, an open declaration of political disengagement from Pakistan was made. Party leaders announced a clear repudiation of the Pakistani state's authority over Sindh, asserting that the Sindhi nation no longer recognises the legitimacy of federal control. They described this stance as a firm and irreversible rejection of Pakistan's rule.